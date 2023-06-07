Films on at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre and Hollywood Plaza from Thursday June 8

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts (12A) opens at the Hollywood Plaza on Friday June 9

Hollywood Plaza

The Little Mermaid (PG): a young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince.

Daily from Friday June 9 to Thursday June 15, daily at 5pm except Saturday June 10 and Sunday 11.Saturday and Sunday at 11am and 2pm.Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts (12A): during the '90s, a new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth.Daily from Friday June 9 until Thursday June 15 at 8pm.Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11 at 5pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Eight Mountains (Italian with English subtitles): An epic journey of friendship and self-discovery set in the breathtaking Italian Alps, The Eight Mountains follows the profound, complex relationship between Pietro and Bruno over four decades.

Thursday June 8 at 7.45pm.

Scarborough Film Festival: Swimming Shorts: From animation to archive, drama to documentary, this curated selection of short films provides an insight into the various ways swimming and our interaction with water has been represented on screen.

Friday June 9 at 7pm.

Book Club: The Next Chapter: Four best friends take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen reprise their roles from the original Book Club.

Friday June 9 at 1.45pm; Saturday June 10 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday June 12 at 7.45pm.

ROH Live: Il Trovatore (sung in Italian with English subtitles): Passions run high as Manrico and the Count di Luna compete for the affections of Leonora. But Manrico’s mother has been keeping a terrible secret: soon a curse from the past will rise up with devastating implications for them all.

Tuesday June 13 at 7.15pm.

Wait for Me: Two outsiders trapped by the criminal underworld try to escape and create a new life to replace the families both have lost. Set in the north of England, the drama about courage, loss and parenthood stars Karen Hassan, Aaron Cobham and Sean McGinley.

Wednesday June 14 at 7.45pm; Thursday June 15 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Hans Christian Andersen (1952, dementia-friendly screening): Danny Kaye stars in this colourful fictionalised biopic about the popular children's author, featuring the classic tales The Little Mermaid and The Ugly Duckling, and songs Wonderful Copenhagen and Inchworm. There will be a short introduction and sing along.

Friday June 16 at 1pm.

Berliner Philharmoniker LIVE: Summer Concert: the programme comprises Béla Bartók Concerto for piano and orchestra, No.2, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 in F minor, op. 36. Includes pre-concert introductions.