Films on in Scarborough - Elio and 28 Days Later continue at Hollywood Plaza and Salt Path comes to Stephen Joseph Theatre
Hollywood Plaza
Disney/Pixar's Elio (PG): Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, finds himself on a cosmic misadventure where he must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.
Daily from Thursday June 26 until Thursday July 3, daily at 4.30pm.
Saturday June 28 and Sunday June 29 at 1.30pm.
28 Years Later (15): a group of survivors of the rage virus live on a small island. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors.
Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Daily from Thursday June 26 until Thursday July 3 at 7.30pm.
Wednesday July 2 at 1.30pm.
Lilo & Stitch (U): a lonely Hawaiian girl befriends a runaway alien, helping to mend her fragmented family.
Saturday June 28 and Sunday June 29 at 11am.
Stephen Joseph Theatre
Slade in Flame: described as the Citizen Kane of British pop movies’ by critic Mark Kermode, Slade in Flame confounded and delighted audiences when it was released in 1975. Starring the band themselves, it was a music film like no other, charting the rise and fall of a pop group.
Thursday, June 26 at 7.45pm.
Two to One (Zwei zu eins) (German with English subtitles): after the fall of the Berlin Wall, a communist family discovers a bunker full of money soon to be worthless. With the help of their neighbours, they embark on a race against time to enter the capitalist world in style.
Monday, June 30 at 7.45pm.
The Salt Path (12A): drama, based on the memoir by Raynor Winn, in which a couple embark on a coastal trek in England after losing their home.
Gillian Anderson and Jaon Issacs star.
Tuesday July 1 and Wednesday July 2 at 7.45pm; Thursday July 3 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday July 5 at 2.5pm and Monday July 7 at 7.45pm
