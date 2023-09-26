Films revealed for October at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

: Sun, fun and vocal acrobatics in Laurent Pelly’s much-loved staging of Donizetti’s intoxicating and witty comedy lL’Elisir D'Amore

Film programmer Steve Carley said: “It’s a quieter month than usual in the cinema as we’re briefly handing the space over to live theatre.

“But there’s still a nice choice, with a couple of films – one a documentary, one fictional – about 70s superstar Marc Bolan, opera from the Royal Opera House, and a classic musical.

Films at the Stephen Joseph in October are:

Bolan’s Shoes: Timothy Spall stars in the tale of a tumultuous journey from the height of T Rex mania in 1970s Liverpool to the present-day poignancy of what would have been Marc Bolan’s 75th birthday.

Light-hearted comedy and supernatural chills abound in this inspirational story that explores the enduring legacy of childhood trauma and the life-affirming power of music.

Thursday September 28 at 1.45pm; Saturday September 30 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Wednesday October 4 at 7.45pm; Thursday October 5 at 1.45pm.

ROH Live: L’Elisir D'Amore (live streaming, sung in Italian with English subtitles): sun, fun and vocal acrobatics in Laurent Pelly’s much-loved staging of Donizetti’s intoxicating and witty comedy.

Conductor Sesto Quatrini makes his house debut, as does soprano Nadine Sierra in the role of Adina with the incomparable Bryn Terfel as genial wheeler-dealer Doctor Dulcamara.

Thursday October 5 at 7.15pm

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954, dementia-friendly screening): when the eldest of seven brothers – Howard Keel – returns with a bride – Jane Powell, she's shocked to learn that her new home includes six untamed, brothers-in-law.

Her efforts to turn them into gentlemen inspire them to find wives of their own, leading to an all-out, singing, dancing, Wild West battle of the sexes.

The score includes Bless Your Beautiful Hide, Wonderful Winderful Day, Goin’ Courtin’, Sobbin’ Women, and Spring, Spring, Spring – music by Gene de Paul and lyrics by the great Johnny Mercer.

Chart-topper Russ Tamblyn plays one of the brothers.

With a short introduction by Tim Tubbs and sing along with Bill Scott, a tea and coffee break – refreshments provided free of charge – and another quick sing before the second part of the film.

Friday October6 at 1pm

Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex: A celebration of the life and work of the ultimate glam rocker, Marc Bolan, who died on 16 September 1977, combined with a behind-the-scenes look at the tribute album of the same name.

T Rex hits included Ride A White Swan, Telegram Sam, 20th Century Boy, Metal Guru, I Love to Boogie, Jeepster and Get It On.

Features contributions from Marc’s son Rolan and his godfather David Bowie, plus Nick Cave, Elton John, Joan Jett, Ringo Starr and U2.

Friday October 6 at 7.45pm; Saturday October 7 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph for films are £8 – concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6; for Exhibition on Screen films, £12; for event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18.

Dementia-friendly films: as above, and carers go free.