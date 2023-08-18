Films revealed for September at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

The film programmer Steve Carley said: “For action film enthusiasts there is Gran Turismo, Meg 2: The Trench, and the remastered re-release of Bruce Lee's seminal Enter the Dragon. Foreign language film lovers have two treats this month: Paris Memories and Maigret.

“All this, plus our regular Moviedrome screening, with Kurosawa's Dreams.plus the directorial debut of our artistic director Paul Robinson And Then Come the Nightjars.”

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in September are:

Paris Memories (French with English subtitles): Three months after a terrorist attack at a bistro, Mia, Virginie Efira, is traumatised and unable to recall that night’s events. Trying to move forward, she investigates her memories and retraces her steps.

Friday, September 1 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Enter the Dragon: Re-released on its 50th anniversary in a spectacular 4K restoration, the definitive film from the legendary Bruce Lee is exciting, hilarious and jaw-dropping, it’s considered one of the most influential action films of all time.

The screening also includes an exclusive, new, pre-recorded introduction from Shannon Lee, daughter of Bruce Lee.

Saturday, September 2 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Gran Tourismo: inspired by the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage player of the video game of the same name who aspired to be a race car driver.

Monday, September 4, Tuesday, Septmber 5, Wednesday, September 6 at 7.45pm; Thursday, September 7 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Meg 2: The Trench: former Olympic diver Jason Statham returns as Jonas Taylor, leader of a research team on an exploratory dive into the ocean’s depths.

Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and pits them against colossal, prehistoric sharks.

Friday, September 8 at 1.45pm; Saturday, September 9 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Tuesday, September 12 and Wednesday, September 13 at 7.45pm

Angelheaded Hipster: songs of Marc Bolan and T Rex: a celebration of the life and work of the ultimate glam rocker Marc Bolan, who died on 16 September 1977, combined with a behind-the-scenes look at the tribute album of the same name.

Features contributions from Marc’s son, Rolan, and his godfather David Bowie, plus Nick Cave, Elton John, Joan Jett, Ringo Starr and U2.

Thursday, September 14 at 7.45pm; Friday, October 6 at 7.45pm; Saturday, October 7 October at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Exhibition on Screen: Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition: major retrospective brings together 28 of Vermeer’s 35 surviving masterpieces, including Girl with a Pearl Earring, The Milkmaid, The Little Street and Woman Holding a Balance.

Friday, September 8 at 7.45pm; Thursday, September 14 at 2.45pm.

Maigret (French with English subtitles): Gérard Depardieu stars as the beloved detective. The body of a young woman is discovered at Place Ventimille. There is nothing to identify her, and no witnesses. World-weary Maigret endeavours to piece together her story.

Saturday, September 16 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday, September 18 at 7.45pm.

ABBA: The Movie – fan event: The newly remastered film takes you back to the ‘70s when disco reigned and ABBA were royalty. With backstage footage as well as full-length performances of some of ABBA's greatest hits including Dancing Queen and Name Of The Game, it’s a rare look at the band at the height of their popularity.

Tuesday September 19 at 7.45pm; Thursday September 21 at 1.45pm.

Top Hat (1935, dementia-friendly screening): Classic Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire. Dementia-friendly films are fun social events for people living with dementia and their friends, family and carers. With a short introduction by Tim Tubbs and sing along with Bill Scott, a tea and coffee break.

Friday September22 at 1pm

And Then Come The Nightjars: A heartwarming story of friendship and survival set against the backdrop of the 2001 Foot and Mouth outbreak – directed by the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s artistic director Paul Robinson.

Adapted for the screen from Bea Roberts’ multi-award-winning stage play, the film tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a Devon farmer and the vet assigned to cull his precious herd.

The film will be followed by a live question and answer session with Paul Robinson.

Friday September 22 at 7.45pm; Saturday September 23 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

ROH Delayed Live: Das Rhinegold (German with English subtitles): Desire for a coveted ring begins a mammoth adventure to Valhalla. Gods, dwarves, giants, river nymphs, and dragons scheme and dream of power in Richard Wagner’s influential masterpiece Das Rheingold.

Tuesday September 26 at 7.15pm.

Bolan’s Shoes: Timothy Spall stars in the tale of a tumultuous journey from the height of T Rex mania in 1970s Liverpool to the present-day poignancy of what would have been Marc Bolan’s 75th birthday. Light-hearted comedy and supernatural chills abound in the inspirational story that explores the enduring legacy of childhood trauma and the life-affirming power of music.

Wednesday September 27 at 7.45pm; Thursday September 28 at 1.45pm; Saturday September 30 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Wednesday October 4 at 7.45pm; Thursday October 5 at 1.45pm.

A Little Life: Filmed live at the Savoy Theatre. the production of the bestseller by Hanya Yanagihara comes to the big screen. A Little Life follows four college friends in New York City. As ambition, addiction, and pride threaten to pull the group apart.

Thursday September 28 at 7pm; Friday September 29 at 1.45pm.

Moviedrome: Dreams (1990): Akira Kurosawa’s lesser-seen colourful, magical, mysterious film comprises eight short tales inspired by the director’s dreams. Introduction from film expert George Cromack, plus the opportunity to stay for an informal post-screening discussion.

Friday September 29 at 7.45pm.

Cinema tickets are £8. Dementia-friendly films, carers go free.