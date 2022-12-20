Films showing at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph over Christmas

Muppet Christmas Carol is on at the Hollywood Plaza

Hollywood Plaza

Matilda The Musical (PG): An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.Daily except Friday December 23, Christmas Day and Boxing Day at 11am.

The Muppet Christmas Carol 30th Anniversary (U): Michael Caine is a superb Scrooge in this riotous and impressive Dickens adaptation.

Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy play Bob and Emily Crachit. With joyous songs aplenty, the irresistible combination of The Muppets and Charles Dickens is a festive treat.Friday December 23 at 11am.Avatar 2 The Way Of Water (PG): A paraplegic Marine dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission becomes torn between following his orders and protecting the world he feels is his home.

Daily from Thursday December 22 to Thursday December 29 at 2pm and 7pm.Christmas Eve at 2pm.The Hollywood Plaza is closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

How the Grinch Stole Christmas: Narrated by Anthony Hopkins and starring Jim Carrey as the Grinch, this classic festive film from 2000 is based on Dr Seuss’s 1957 book of the same name. We’re all toasty inside… while the Grinch plots to spoil the festive feeling.

Thursday December 22 at 7.30pm, Saturday December 24 at 2pm

Moviedrome: The Bishop’s Wife: A classic romantic comedy with a festive feel starring David Niven, Cary Grant and Loretta Young – and it’s 80 years old this year.

Bishop Brogham prays for divine guidance. Enter Dudley a suave angel who helps all around him only to then fall for Henry’s wife, Julia.

Each screening has an extended introduction from film expert George Cromack, plus the opportunity to stay for an informal post-screening discussion.

Friday December 23 at 7pm

Armageddon Time: Inspired by writer, director and producer James Gray's childhood experiences, Armageddon Time follows a young Jewish-American boy who befriends a rebellious African-American classmate and struggles and growing up in a world of privilege, inequality and prejudice.

The film stars Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins.

Boxing Day at 7.30pm; Tuesday December 27 at 2pm; Wednesday December 28 at 7.30pm; Thursday December 29 at 2pm and 7.30pm.

White Christmas: Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen star. Living Well With Dementia films are fun and social events for people living with dementia and their friends, family and carers.

The screenings have a short talk before the screening, a tea and coffee break (refreshments provided).