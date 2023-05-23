Films showing at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from May 25

The Little Mermaid opens at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough on Friday

Hollywoood Plaza

The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry (12A): Harold is an ordinary man who has passed through life, living on the side lines, until he goes to post a letter one day...and just keeps walking. Jim Broadvent stars

Thursday May 25 at 2pm.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (12A): Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own - a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.

Thursday May 25 at 7.30pm.

The Little Mermaid (PG): A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince. Live action version of Disney animated musical. It stars Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King.

Friday May 26 at 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Saturday May 27 to Thurday June 1, daily at 1.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Bridgerton breakout star Regé-Jean Page in the story of a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers who embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic.

Look out, too, for Hugh Grant, an uncredited Bradley Cooper and another former Stephen Joseph Theatre company member Paul Bazely.

Friday May 26 at 1.45pm, Saturday May 27 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm

Moviedrome: Shanghai Express (1932): A group of train passengers are held hostage during the Chinese civil war, including notorious Shanghai Lily, companion Hui Fei and former lover and opium dealer Captain Harvey.

Marlene Dietrich stars alongside Anna May Wong, Clive Brook and Walter Oland in this boundary-defying classic from Hollywood’s pre-censorship era.

The Moviedrome screenings bring you the chance to discover, or rediscover, cinema that's cult, classic or somewhere in between.

Each screening has an extended intro from film expert George Cromack, plus the opportunity to stay for an informal post-screening discussion.

Friday May 26 at 7.45pm

Renfield: Nicolas Cage channels Christopher Lee in this brand new comic take on the Dracula story, also starring, in the title role, Nicholas Hoult, alongside Awkwafina and Ben Schwartz.

Tuesday May 30 at 7.45pm, Wednesday May 31 at 7.45pm, Thursday June 1 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph Theatre for films are £8, concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6; for Exhibition on Screen films, £12; for event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18. Dementia-friendly films: as above, and carers go free. To book, call the box office on 01723 370541 or visit the theatre’s website: www.sjt.uk.com