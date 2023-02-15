Films showing at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday February 16

Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania opens at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough on Friday February 17

Hollywood Plaza

Knock At The Cabin (15): While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday February 16 at 8pm.

Puss In Boots 2: The Last Wish (PG): When Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he launches an epic journey to restore them by finding the mythical Last Wish.

Thursday February 16 at 11am, 2pm and 5pm; Friday February 17, Saturday February 18 and Sunday February 19 at 11am.

Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (12A): Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday February 17 to Thursday February 23, daily 5pm and 8pm; Friday February 17, Saturday February 18, Sunday February 19 and Wednesday February 22 at 2pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Matilda The Musical sing-along: A sing-along version of the movie that tells the story of Matilda, the extraordinary girl with a vivid imagination who dares to take a stand to change her story, with miraculous results.

Thursday February 16 at 1.45pm and 6.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An American in Paris (1951; dementia-friendly screening): Vincente Minnelli’s glorious musical stars Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron in a tale of a World War Two veteran trying to make his way as an artist in post-war Paris.

Friday February 17 at 1pm.

The Fabelmans: Stephen Spielberg’s most personal film yet sees young Sammy Fabelman falling in love with movies after his parents take him to see The Greatest Show on Earth.

Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stars include Judd Hirsch, who performed at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in the Round in the early 1990s.

Friday February 17 at 7.45pm; Saturday February 18 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday February 20, Tuesday February 21, Wednesday February 22 at 7.45pm; Thursday February 23 at 1.45pm.

NT Live: Othello: Extraordinary new production of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedy, directed by Clint Dyer with a cast including Giles Terera, Rosy McEwen and Paul Hilton.

Filmed live on the Lyttleton stage of the National Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday February 23 at 7pm.

Tár: Set in the international world of Western classical music, this film stars Cate Blanchett as the fictional Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors.