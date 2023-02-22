Films showing at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday February 23

Hollywood Plaza

Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (12A): Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Thursday February 23 at 5pm and 8pm; Friday February 24 to Thursday March 2, daily at 8pm and

Saturday February 25 and Sunday February 26 at 2.30pm.

Cocaine Bear (15): an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists, and teens converges in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after unintentionally ingesting cocaine.

Friday February 24 to Thursday March 2, daily at 6pm; Wednesday March 1 at 2pm.

Puss In Boots 2: The Last Wish (PG): when Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he launches an epic journey to restore them by finding the mythical Last Wish.

Saturday February 25 and Sunday February 26 at noon.

Anything Goes The Musical; Encore Event Cinema presentation.(PG): streaming of Cole Porter’s musical set on a cruise ship.

Wednesday March 15 at 7pm. All seats £11.25.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

NT Live: Othello: Extraordinary new production of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedy.

Filmed live on the Lyttleton stage of the National Theatre.

Thursday February 23 at 7pm.

Tár: Set in the international world of Western classical music, this film stars Cate Blanchett as the fictional Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors

Friday February 24 at 1.45pm; Saturday February 25 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday February 27 and Tuesday February 28 at 7.45pm.

Moviedrome: Excalibur (1981): award-winning director John Boorman’s vivid retelling of the Arthurian legend stars Nigel Terry,