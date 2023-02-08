Films showing at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday February 9

Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks star in Sleepless in Seattle being shown at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Hollywood Plaza:

Puss In Boots 2: The Last Wish (PG): When Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he launches an epic journey to restore them.

Daily at 5pm and daily from Saturday February 11 at 2pm.

Knock At The Cabin (15): A girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse.

Daily at 8pm.

Anything Goes (PG): Event Cinema Encore: Cole Porter’s musical starring Broadway royalty Sutton Foster as Reno Sweeney, Robert Lindsay Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot.

Wednesday March 15 at 1pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Three Minutes: A Lengthening: Snippet of 16mm film offers an emotionally charged, meditative glimpse into the lives of the unsuspecting Jewish citizens of a small Polish village on the brink of World War Two.

Thursday February 9 at 7.45pm.

Valentine’s Day special: Roman Holiday (1953 – 70th anniversary screening: Romantic comedy with Audrey Hepburn as a princess on the loose in Rome and Gregory Peck as the news reporter who becomes her guardian angel.

Saturday February 11 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Valentine’s Day special: Sleepless in Seattle (1993): A 30th anniversary screening of the classic starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan. A widowed man’s son calls a radio talk-show in an attempt to find his father a partner.

Monday February 13 and Tuesday February 14 at 7.45pm.

ROH Live: The Barber of Seville (sung in Italian with English subtitles): When Rosina falls in love with a mysterious young suitor, she must use all her cunning to outwit her calculating guardian Dr Bartolo.

Thursday February 15 at 7pm.

Matilda The Musical sing-along: A sing-along version of the movie that tells the story of Matilda, the extraordinary girl with a vivid imagination.