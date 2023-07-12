Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise

Hollywood Plaza:

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (12A): archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history. Harrison Ford stars

Daily from Thursday July 13 until Thurs July 20, except Saturday July 15 and Sunday July 16, at 1.30pm.

Saturday July 15 and Sunday July 16 at 4pm.

Elemental (PG): follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together.

Daily from Thursday July 13 until Thursday July 20, except Saturday July 15 and Sunday July 16, at 5pm.

Saturday July 15 and Sunday July 16 at 1.30pm.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning (12A): Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. Tom Cruise stars.

Daily from Thursay July 13 until Thursday July 20 at 7.30pm.

Barbie (12A): Barbie suffers a crisis that leads her to question her world and her existence. Margot Robbie stars.

Daily from Friday July 21 to Thursday July 27 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Greatest Days: starring Aisling Bea, Matthew McNulty and Jayde Adams, this screen adaptation of the The Band musical, featuring the songs of Take That, was written by the Stephen Joseph’s long-time friend and collaborator Tim Firth, whose hit play Neville’s Island premiered there in the early 1990s.

Thursday July 13 at 1.45pm.

The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan (French with English subtitles): François Civil stars as D'Artagnan, who arrives in Paris trying to find his attackers after being left for dead, leading him to a real war where the future of France is at stake. He aligns himself with Athos, Porthos and Aramis, musketeers of the King. The first of a two-part epic saga.

Thursday July 13 at 7.45pm.

Asteroid City: as usual, director Wes Anderson assembles a mind-boggling cast for this sci-fi rom-com, including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Live Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie and Jeff Goldblum.

Friday July 14 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday July 15 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday july 17, Tuesday July 18 at 7.45pm; Thursday July 20 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Oklahoma! Starring Hugh Jackman (event cinema): The National Theatre’s acclaimed Olivier Award-winning production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical.

Wednesday July 19 at 7pm.

The Jungle Book (1967, dementia-friendly screening): Raised by wolves in the jungle, Mowgli makes friends with Bagheera the panther and Baloo the bear who try to convince him to leave the jungle before evil tiger Shere Khan arrives.

Includes singalong and a tea and coffee break.