Films showing at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday November 24 to December 1

Matilda the Musical opens at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough on Friday November 25

Hollywood Plaza

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever (12A): The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T'Challa.

Thursday November 24 at 7.30pm.

Matilda The Musical (PG): An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Emma Thompson plays Miss Miss Trunchbull.

Let’s not forget it was a book – by Roald Dahl – first.

Friday November 25 to Thursday December 1, daily at 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Saturday November 26 Sunday November 27 and Wednesday November 30 at 1.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Dementia Friendly Film: Carousel (1956, U): Glorious Rodgers and Hammerstein musical featuring June is Bustin’ Out All Over, If I Loved You and – of course- You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The plot – 15 years after his death, a carousel barker is granted permission to return to Earth for one day.

The screenings have a short talk (and sing along if it’s a musical) before the screening, a tea and coffee break and another sing before the second part of the film

Friday November 25 at 1pm.

Moviedrome: Playtime (1967, U): French film making icon Jacques Tati writes, directs and performs in what is regarded as a masterwork of international cinema.

Friday November 25 at 7pm.

Living (12A): The story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes an effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful. Bill Nighy stars.

Saturday November 26 at 2pm and 7pm; Wednesday November 30 at 2pm and Thursday December 1 at 2pm and 7pm.

