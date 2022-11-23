Films showing at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday November 24 to December 1
Hollywood Plaza
Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever (12A): The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T'Challa.
Thursday November 24 at 7.30pm.
Matilda The Musical (PG): An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.
Emma Thompson plays Miss Miss Trunchbull.
Let’s not forget it was a book – by Roald Dahl – first.
Friday November 25 to Thursday December 1, daily at 4.30pm and 7.30pm.
Saturday November 26 Sunday November 27 and Wednesday November 30 at 1.30pm.
Stephen Joseph Theatre
Dementia Friendly Film: Carousel (1956, U): Glorious Rodgers and Hammerstein musical featuring June is Bustin’ Out All Over, If I Loved You and – of course- You’ll Never Walk Alone.
The plot – 15 years after his death, a carousel barker is granted permission to return to Earth for one day.
The screenings have a short talk (and sing along if it’s a musical) before the screening, a tea and coffee break and another sing before the second part of the film
Friday November 25 at 1pm.
Moviedrome: Playtime (1967, U): French film making icon Jacques Tati writes, directs and performs in what is regarded as a masterwork of international cinema.
Friday November 25 at 7pm.
Living (12A): The story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes an effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful. Bill Nighy stars.
Saturday November 26 at 2pm and 7pm; Wednesday November 30 at 2pm and Thursday December 1 at 2pm and 7pm.
01723 370541 and www.sjt.uk.com