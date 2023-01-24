Films showing at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza from Thursday January 26 until Thursday February 2

Plane opens at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough on Friday

Hollywood Plaza

A Man Called Otto (15): tto is a grump who's given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all.

When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around.

Tom Hanks stars.

Thursday January 26at 5pm.

M3GAN (15): A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own.

Thursday January 26 at 8pm.

Matilda The Musical (PG): An adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Friday January 27 to Thursday February 2, daily at 4.30pm; Saturday January 28 and Sunday January 29 at 1.30pm.

All seats for Matilda are £5.

Plane (15): A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he's forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm.

Friday January 27 to Thursday February, daily at 7.30pm.

Puss In Boots 2: the Last Wish (U): When Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll and he has burned through eight of his nine lives, he launches an epic journey to restore them by finding the mythical Last Wish.

From Friday February 3.

Palace cinema:

Wanna Dance With Somebody (12A): the joyous, emotional, heart breaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time. Tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.

Empire Of Light (15): from Academy Award winning director and writer Sam Mendes, Empire Of Light is a moving drama about the power of human connection during turbulent times.

Set in and around a faded old cinema in an English coastal town in the early 1980s, it follows Hilary, Olivia Colman, a cinema manager, struggling with her mental health, and Stephen, Micheal Ward, a new employee who longs to escape this provincial town in which he faces daily adversity.

Both Hilary and Stephen find a sense of belonging through their unlikely and tender relationship and come to experience the healing power of music, cinema and community.

The Fabelmans (12A): growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.

Directed and co-written by Steven Spielberg and starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Gabriel LaBelle. The Fabelmans is inspired by Spielberg’s own childhood and the formative years that lead him to fall in love with filmmaking.