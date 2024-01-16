Films showing - Priscilla and Poor Things open at Plaza and Anthony Hopkins in war-time drama at Stephen Joseph
Hollywood Plaza
Anyone But You (15): qfter an amazing first date, Bea and Ben’s fiery attraction turns ice-cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.
Thursday January 18t at 5pm.
Priscilla (15): when teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.
Thursday January 18 at 2pm; Friday January 19 to Thursday January 25, daily at 5pm.
Poor Things (18): the incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter; a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist, Dr. Godwin Baxter.
Daily from Friday January 19 until Thursday January 25 at 7.30pm.
Disney's Wish (U): a young girl named Asha wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her..
Saturday January 20 and Sunday January 21 at 2pm.
Stephen Joseph Theatre
Chicago (2002, dementia-friendly screening): Two death-row murderesses develop a fierce rivalry, competing for publicity, celebrity, and the attention of a sleazy lawyer. The film version of Bob Fosse’s musical boasts a starry cast including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellwegger and Richard Gere. With an introduction and sing-along and refreshments provided free.
Friday January 19 at 1pm.
One Life: Anthony Hopkins plays British humanitarian Nicholas Winton, who helped save hundreds of Central European children from the Nazis on the eve of World War Two.
Friday January 19 at 7.45pm; Saturday January 20 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monda January 22 at 7.45pm; Thursday January 25 at 1.45pm; Saturday January 27 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday January 29 at 7.45pm.