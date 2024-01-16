Films showing - Priscilla and Poor Things open at Plaza and Anthony Hopkins in war-time drama at Stephen Joseph

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday January 18.

Priscilla - bio-pic about the relationship between Elvis and Priscilla Beaulieu - is on at the Hollywood Plaza

Hollywood Plaza

Anyone But You (15): qfter an amazing first date, Bea and Ben’s fiery attraction turns ice-cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Thursday January 18t at 5pm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Priscilla (15): when teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday January 18 at 2pm; Friday January 19 to Thursday January 25, daily at 5pm.

Poor Things (18): the incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter; a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist, Dr. Godwin Baxter.

Daily from Friday January 19 until Thursday January 25 at 7.30pm.

Disney's Wish (U): a young girl named Asha wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her..

Saturday January 20 and Sunday January 21 at 2pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chicago (2002, dementia-friendly screening): Two death-row murderesses develop a fierce rivalry, competing for publicity, celebrity, and the attention of a sleazy lawyer. The film version of Bob Fosse’s musical boasts a starry cast including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellwegger and Richard Gere. With an introduction and sing-along and refreshments provided free.

Friday January 19 at 1pm.

One Life: Anthony Hopkins plays British humanitarian Nicholas Winton, who helped save hundreds of Central European children from the Nazis on the eve of World War Two.