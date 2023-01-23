Full programme of films showing at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in February

Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár in director Todd Field's Tar

Film programmer Steve Carley said: “There are some fantastic films from award-winning directors in February. Todd Field, Sam Mendes and Steven Spielberg give us new dramas Tár, Empire of Light and The Fabelmans.

"Plus there are some classic dramas from veterans – John Boorman, with our latest Moviedrome screening, Excalibur, and Valentine’s Day specials and 70th anniversary screenings of Roman Holiday.”

Films at the Stephen Joseph in February

Toby Jones and Olivia Colman in Empire of Light

A Man Called Otto: Tom Hanks as grumpy Otto, who decides to kill himself after his wife dies and he’s forced to retire. But his attempts are constantly interrupted by his new neighbours.

Friday January 27 at 1.45pm; Saturday January 28 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday January 30, Tuesday January 31, Wednesday February 1 at 7.45pm; Thursday February 2 at 1.45pm.

Lynch/Oz: Victor Fleming's film The Wizard of Oz (1939) is one of director David Lynch's most enduring obsessions. This new documentary explores its influence on his work.

Thursday February 2 at 7.45pm.

Empire of Light: Sam Mendes directs a brilliant cast, including Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Monica Dolan, Tanya Moodie, Toby Jones and Colin Firth, in this romantic drama set in and around a cinema in Margate in the 1980s.

Friday February 3 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday February 4 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday February 6, Tuesday February 7, Wednesday February 8 at 7.45pm; Thursday February 9 at 1.45pm.

Three Minutes:A Lengthening: snippet of 16mm film offers an emotionally charged, meditative glimpse into the lives of the unsuspecting Jewish citizens of a small Polish village on the brink of World War Two.

This screening will be followed by a recorded question and answer with Bianca Stigter and Helena Bonham Carter.

Thursday February 9 at 7.45pm.

Valentine’s Day special: Roman Holiday (1953 – 70th-anniversary screening: William Wyler’s romantic comedy features the perfect partnership of Audrey Hepburn as a princess on the loose in Rome and Gregory Peck as the news reporter who becomes her unlikely guardian angel.

Saturday February 11 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Valentine’s Day special: Sleepless in Seattle (1993): a 30th-anniversary screening of the classic starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

A widowed man's son calls a radio talk-show in an attempt to find his father a partner. Will they or will they not meet at the top of the Empire State Building at New Year?

Romance, comedy and great soundtrack makes this a perfect date-movie for Valentine’s Day.

Monday February 13 and Tuesday February 14 at 7.45pm.

ROH Live: The Barber of Seville (sung in Italian with English subtitles): when Rosina falls in love with a mysterious young suitor, she must use all her cunning – and a little help from her local barber – to outwit her calculating guardian Dr Bartolo.

Expect heart-melting serenades, ridiculous disguises and a fairytale ending. Rossini’s comic opera is a riotously entertaining affair.

Thursday February 15 at 7pm,

Matilda The Musical sing-along: a sing-along version of the movie that tells the story of Matilda, the extraordinary girl with a vivid imagination who dares to take a stand to change her story, with miraculous results.

Thursday February 16 at 1.45pm and 6.45pm.

An American in Paris (1951; dementia-friendly screening): Vincente Minnelli’s glorious musical stars Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron in a tale of a World War Two veteran trying to make his way as an artist in post-war Paris

Friday February17 at 1pm.

The Fabelmans: Stephen Spielberg’s most personal film yet sees young Sammy Fabelman falling in love with movies after his parents take him to see The Greatest Show on Earth.

Armed with a camera, Sammy starts to make his own films at home, much to the delight of his supportive mother.

The stars include Judd Hirsch, who performed at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in the Round in the early 1990s.

Friday February 14 at 7.45pm; Saturday February 18 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday February 20, Tuesday February 21, Wednesday February 22 at 7.45pm; Thursday February 23 at 1.45pm.

NT Live: Othello: extraordinary new production of Shakespeare’s most enduring tragedy, directed by Clint Dyer with a cast including Giles Terera, Rosy McEwen and Paul Hilton.

Filmed live on the Lyttleton stage of the National Theatre.

Thursday February 23 at 7pm.

Tár: Set in the international world of Western classical music, this film stars Cate Blanchett as the fictional Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and the very first female director of a major German orchestra.

Friday February 24 at 1.45pm; Saturday February 25 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday February 27 and Tuesday February 28 at 7.45pm.

Moviedrome: Excalibur (1981): Arthur becomes king when he draws the sword Excalibur from the stone. Guided by Merlin he brings peace and prosperity to a divided Dark Age Britain – but how long can it last?

Award-winning director John Boorman’s vivid retelling of the Arthurian legend stars Nigel Terry, Nicol Williamson and Cherie Lunghi, with early cinematic roles for Patrick Stewart, Liam Neeson and Helen Mirren.

The Moviedrome screenings bring you the chance to discover, or rediscover, cinema that's cult, classic or somewhere in between.

Each screening has an extended intro from film expert George Cromack, plus the opportunity to stay for an informal post-screening discussion.

Friday February 24 at 7.45pm.

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph for films are £8 (concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6); for Exhibition on Screen films, £12; for event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18.

Dementia-friendly films: £6 and companions go free.

