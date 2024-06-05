Garfield the Movie and Will Smith latest opening at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday June 6.

Hollywood Plaza

The Garfield Movie (U): after Garfield's unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, ragged alley cat Vic, he and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered lives to join Vic on a risky heist.

Daily from Friday June 7 until Thursday 13 daily, except Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9, at 5pm.

Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9 at 2pm.

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (15): when their former captain is implicated in corruption, two Miami police officers have to work to clear his name.

Daily from Friday June 7 until Thursday June 13, daily at 7.30pm. Wednesday June 12 at 2pm.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (12A): many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he's been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Owen Teague and Freya Allen star.

Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9 at 4.30pm.

Inside Out 2 (U): Follow Riley, in her teenage years, encountering new emotions.

Daily from Friday June 14 until Thursday June 20 at 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Love Lives Bleeding: starring Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian and Ed Harris. It’s 1989: a reclusive gym manager who is part of a crime family and an ambitious bodybuilder commit a string of murders when they get wrapped up in organised crime.

Saturday June 1 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday June 3 and Tuesday June 4 at 7.45pm.

Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger: Martin Scorsese presents a personal tribute to the work and influence of Powell and Pressburger whose films include The Red Shoes, A Matter of Life and Death and Black Narcissus.

Wednesday June 5 at 7.45pm; Thursday June 6 at 1.45pm.

Exhibition on Screen: My National Gallery, London: cleaners, curators, security guards and directors identify the artwork that means the most to them and why. Their stories are a lens through which to explore the 200-year history of the National Gallery and what the future may hold for it.

Thursday, June 6 at 7.45pm; Friday, June 7 at 1.45pm.

La Chimera (English, and Italian with English subtitles): a highly acclaimed comedy drama in which a British archaeologist – Josh O’Connor – becomes involved in an international trade in stolen Etruscan artifacts in the 1980s.

Friday June 7 at 7.45pm; Saturday June 8 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday June 10 at 7.45pm.

ROH Live: Andrea Chènier (sung in Italian with English subtitles): Jonas Kaufmann headlines David McVicar’s spectacular staging under Antonio Pappano, who conducts Giordano’s epic historical drama of revolution and forbidden love in his last production as music director of the Royal Opera.