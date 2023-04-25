The three-part series is produced by Raise the Roof Productions for More4 and Phil is embarking on a nature adventure with the newest addition to his family, German short-haired pointer puppy, Luna.

Great British Dog Walks with Phil Spencer sees the TV personality and his four-legged friends walk the famous Coast to Coast footpath from St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire. He will be joined by a different celebrity and their dogs on each leg of the journey.

Famous faces joining him on this adventure are SAS: Who Dares Wins contestant Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham with his bulldog Alf, Paralympian Libby Clegg with her retired guide dog Hatti and current guide dog Bramble, as well as former JLS pop star and current farmer JB Gill with his rescue dog Nala.

View from the foot of Pen-Y-Ghent along the bridleway towards Horton in Ribblesdale in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The Coast to Coast walk passes through popular Yorkshire locations including two national parks: the Yorkshire Dales National Park and the North York Moors National Park. The current measured distance of the walk is reported to be 182 miles long.

As Phil, the dogs and their owners cross the breadth of Britain from west to east, they discover the best places to have fun with their pups and search for dog-friendly places to stay and chew on a toy as they take a break along the way.

On their walks, Phil, Billy, Libby and JB enjoy a casual chat about life with their pets, as well as digging deeper into their life whilst taking in the stunning scenery and beautiful locations of northern England.

Great British Dog Walks with Phil Spencer shows off Britain’s best places to go for walks with your dogs.

The Hole of Horcum, also known as a ‘Devil’s Punchbowl’ situated in the heart of the North York Moors. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Phil Spencer said: “I’ve been longing to walk the Coast to Coast Path for years, so to be asked to do it with my pup Luna and these three incredible companions and their doggy best friends amongst such beautiful and dramatic scenery has been an absolute privilege.”

Commission editor for More4, Gill Brown, said: “What more could we ask for in a new commission than Phil Spencer, adorable dogs, celebrity companions and incredible scenery? This series will be a joy for More4 viewers and I can’t wait to share it with them.”

Executive producer for Raise the Roof Productions, Jo Scott, said: “This has been a dream commission for Raise the Roof. The series showcases the best of Britain’s wild places and dog friendly places, while offering a real insight into three inspirational celebrities.

“The scenery is incredible, Phil’s celebrity guests are fascinating and the pups are adorable, a perfect combination.”