Here's what's new at Scarborough cinemas - including Lilo & Stitch and Salt Path

Hannah Waddingham lends her voice to the Grand Council Woman in Lilo & Stitch

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday June 12.

Hollywood Plaza

Karate Kid: Legends (12A): after kung fu prodigy Li Fong relocates to New York City, he attracts unwanted attention from a local karate champion and embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition with the help of Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso.

Thursday, June 12 at 7.30pm.

Jason Isaccs and Gillian Anderson star in the Salt Path

Lilo & Stitch (U): a lonely Hawaiian girl befriends a runaway alien, helping to mend her fragmented family.

Daily from Thursday June 12 until Thursday July 19 at 4.30pm.

Saturday June 14 and Sunday June 15 at 1.30pm.

The Salt Path (12A): a couple lose their home and later discover the husband has been diagnosed with a terminal illness as they embark on a year long coastal trek.

Based on the book by Raynor Winn, it stars Jason Issacs and Gillian Anderson.

Friday June 13 to Wednesday June 18 at 7.30pm.

Thursday June 19 at 1.30pm.

Peppa Pig Meets The Baby (U): the special event in cinemas celebrates the arrival of Evie Pig and features new episodes, songs, and music videos.

Saturday June 14 and Sunday at 11.30am.

All seats £5 for Peppa Pig.

28 Years Later (15): a group of survivors of the rage virus lives on a small island.

When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors.

Jack O’Connell, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes star.

Daily from Thursday June 12 to Thursday June 19, daily at 7.30pm.

Elio (PG): Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, finds himself on a cosmic misadventure where he must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.

New from Pixar.

Daily from Friday June 20 to Thursday June 26 at 4.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Blue Road: The Edna O’Brien Story: a new documentary about the brilliant Irish writer Edna O’Brien, who died last year at the age of 93, told through her diary entries read by actress Jessie Buckley.

Thursday, June 12 at 7.45pm.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning: the eighth Mission Impossible film reunites Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny and Angela Bassett.

Look out also for Vanessa Kirby, Hannah Waddingham and Nick Offerman in the starry cast.

Friday, June 13 at 1.45pm and 7.15pm; Saturday, June 14 at 2.45pm and 7.15pm; Thursday, June 19 at 1.45pm and 7.15pm.

Battleground: filmed performance of a powerful short play Battleground, about growing up in Eastfield, followed by a post-show discussion with director Rob Salmon and performer Keane Liley. Battleground was developed with support from McCain UK and is part of Scarborough Fringe.

Wednesday, June 18 at 7.45pm.

Kiss Me, Kate (1955, dementia-friendly screening): egotistical leading man Fred Graham, Howard Keel, is reunited with ex-wife Lilli Vanessi, Kathryn Grayson, when they’re forced to play opposite one another in a new production of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew. Includes Another Opening, Another Show and Brush Up Your Shakespeare.

Friday, June 20 at 1pm.