The hit film explores the legendary singer’s life, with actors Austin Butler and Tom Hanks starring.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager of Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “What a great way to spend an evening next Spring!

The hit film 'Elvis' is screening in Bridlington's beautiful Sewerby Hall next Spring.

“Come and enjoy this amazing film in the open air; bring a picnic, a blanket or a picnic chair and enjoy some superb music, wonderful performances, and a fascinating story.”

The screening will be on Friday, May 19, 2023. Gates will open at 7.45pm as the evening begins with a specially curated soundtrack of music, building up to the film itself showing at 9.15pm.