A new Sky TV series sees them joining the reporting team of the Yorkshire Post in a bid to get a story splashed on the front page and across the paper's premiere website.

But they need your help.

They'll be spending a week trying to find funny or surprising local news stories to investigate in the Yorkshire area.

Nish Kumar and Josh Widdecombe will be filming at The Yorkshire Post

'Hold The Front Page' is a show that celebrates local news and the communities they serve.

And they want to know your news!

Your story must be original, local, funny or unusual. If Josh and Nish like it, they'll interview you in person and you could be in the Post, on its website and on Sky TV!

Josh said: “I was forced to become a comedian after a period of being by far the worst journalist on the Guardian Sports Desk. Consequently, I’m delighted that Sky has given me the opportunity to prove once and for all that I 100 per cent made the right decision in leaving this noble trade.

"Most of all I’m delighted they have paired me with one of the only people I know who has less chance of doing well in a proper important job."