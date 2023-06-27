Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to open at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza this week

Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in the Dial of Destiny

The actor first starred in 1981’s Indiana Jones And The Raiders Of The Lost Ark, following up with four sequels – and has said Dial Of Destiny will be his last.

The veteran Hollywood actor, 80, said the AI techniques used to de-age him in the latest instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise had not been at the expense of live action.

Ford returns for the final time as the whip-cracking, globe-trotting archaeologist in Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Toby Jones.

Though most of the film is shot in a modern setting, it also contains flashbacks to 1944, when Jones was in his Nazi-fighting prime.

Ford attended the premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square earlier this week and was joined by his fellow cast members.

Asked how he felt about being replaced by another actor, of either gender, said: “I wouldn’t care to tell you the truth. This is the last Indiana Jones movie that I’m going to do.”

Indian Jones and the Dialy of Destiny (12A) is on at the Hollywood Plaza from Thursday June 29 to Thursday July 6, daily at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Indiana is dragged out of retirement by Helena Shaw, his unpredictable goddaughter, Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who tumbles into his life with a mission in mind. She’s on the hunt for the other half of the artefact that Indiana grabbed in 1944: the Dial of Destiny, a curiosity of ancient Greek lore rumoured to give its possessor the power of time travel.

Its run continues for another week from Friday July 7. Also opening on that date is Elemental (PG).

Disney and Pixar’s Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire, water, land and air-residents live together.

The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.