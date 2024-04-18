Kung Fu Panda still kicking at Hollywood Plaza - plus new films in Scarborough

Kung Fu Panda 4 is on at the Hollywood Plaza

Hollywood Plaza

Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG): after Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm..

From Thursday April 18 until Thurs April 25, daily at 5pm, except Saturday April 20 and Sunday April 21 when it is on at 2pm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Civil War (15): journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

From Thursday April 18 until Thursday April 25, daily at 7.30pm.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (12A): when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age.

Saturday April 20 and Sunday April 21 at 4.30pm

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Capricorn One (1978 – in partnership with Sci-fi Scarborough): when the first manned flight to Mars is deemed unsafe, authorities scramble to save face and retain their funding – and an unthinkable plot to fake the mission is hatched. Elliott Gould, Sam Waterston, James Brolin, Brenda Vaccaro and Karen Black star.

Thursday, April 18 at 7.45pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver! (1968 – dementia-friendly screening): orphaned Oliver looks for love and happiness in a world populated by rascals, rogues, and thieves. Mark Lester and Ron Moody head a cast that also includes Jack Wilde, Oliver Reed, Shani Wallis, Harry Secombe and Peggy Mount.

With a short introduction and sing-along and a tea/coffee break, Refreshments provided free.

Friday April 19 at 1pm

Dune Part II: Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya reprise their roles as Paul and Chani in this lauded sequel based on Frank Herbert’s much-loved book.