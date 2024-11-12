Latest films at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre - including Paddington in Peru and Gladiator II

Paul Mescal stars in Gladiator II which opens at the Hollywood Plaza on Friday November 15

The following films are being screened at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday November 21.

Hollywood Plaza

Paddington In Peru (PG): Paddington returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey.

Daily from Thursday November 14 to Thursdayt December 21 at 4.30pm; Thursday December 14 at 7.30pm.

Saturday November 16 and Sunday November 17 at 1.30pm.

Gladiator 2 (15): after his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Paul Mescal stars.

Friday November 15 to Thursday November 21, daily at 7.30pm.

Friday November 15 and Wednesday November 20 at 1pm.

Wicked (PG): Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Room Next Door: Ingrid, Julianne Moore, and Martha, Tilda Swinton, were close friends when they worked together at the same magazine. After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation. John Turturro also stars in the latest from acclaimed Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar.

Friday, November 15 at 1.45pm, Saturday, November 16, Monday, November 18 and Tuesday, November 19 at 7.45pm.

The Crime is Mine (French with English subtitles): Paris, 1935, and a young actress has just been acquitted of murdering a famous French producer. However, this is where the story begins.

Friday, November 15 at 7.45pm and Saturday, November 16 at 2.45pm.

The Problem with People: Paul Reiser and Colm Meaney as Barry and Ciaran, cousins who have never met but try to solve a generations-old family dispute.

Wednesday, November 20 at 7.45pm and Thursday, November 21 at 1.45pm.

Girl From the North Country: 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including Forever Young, All Along the Watchtower, Hurricane and Like A Rolling Stone. It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travellers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse.

Thursday, November 21 at 7pm.

Show Boat (1952, dementia-friendly screening): Magnolia, Kathryn Grayson, the daughter of a riverboat captain, falls in love with charming gambler Gaylord, Howard Keel, but their fairytale romance is threatened after his luck turns sour.

Score includes Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man and Ol’ Man River.

Friday, November 22 at 1pm.