Hollywood Plaza

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (12A): after a family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her teenage daughter, Astrid, accidentally opens the portal to the Afterlife.

Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder return for the sequel.

From Thursday October 10 until Thursday October 10 at 7.30pm.

Saturday October 12 and Sunday October 13 at 4.30pm.

Despicable Me 4 (U): Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run.

Saturday October 12 and Sunday October 13 at 2pm – all seats £5 including popcorn.

The Wild Robot (U): after a shipwreck, an intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island's animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose.

From Friday October 18.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Lee: Kate Winslet stars as American photographer Lee Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during the Second World War.

Friday, October 11 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday, October 14, Wednesday, October 16 at 7.45pm; Thursday, October 17 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm

Royal Ballet and Opera: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland: tumble down the rabbit hole in this ballet adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s famous family story. Journey through Wonderland within Christopher Wheeldon’s unique theatrical interpretation.

Tuesday, October 15 at 7.15pm

Fright Fest ‘24: The Little Shop of Horrors (1986, dementia-friendly screening): nerdy florist, Rick Moranis, finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant which demands to be fed.

Friday, October 18 at 1pm

Fright Fest ‘24: Shaun of the Dead (2004): Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Edgar Wright team up for the first of the Cornetto Trilogy – have fun spotting the many uncredited cameos by some big names in British comedy.

Friday, October 18 at 7.45pm; Saturday, October 19 at 2.45pm

Fright Fest ‘24: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024): thirty-six years on, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara reprise their roles as the mischievous demon of the title, and Lydia and Deelia Deetz.

Saturday, October 19, Tuesday, October 22, Wednesday, October 23 at 7.45pm

Fright Fest ‘24: Beetlejuice (1988): The spirits of a deceased couple, Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, are harassed by the family which moved into their beloved home, and hire a ‘freelance bio-exorcist’, Betelgeuse – Michael Keaton – to see them off.

Monday, October 21 at 7.45pm