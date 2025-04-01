Minecraft Movie opens at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza

By Sue Wilkinson
Published 1st Apr 2025, 12:15 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 12:16 BST
A Minecraft Movie opens at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough on Friday April 4A Minecraft Movie opens at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough on Friday April 4
A Minecraft Movie opens at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough on Friday April 4
The following films – including the new Minecraft movie – are on at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, from Thursday April 3.

Novocaine (15): when the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, a man incapable of feeling physical pain turns his rare condition into an unexpected advantage in the fight to rescue her.

Thursday April 3 at 7.30pm.

Snow White (PG): a princess joins forces with seven dwarfs to liberate her kingdom from her cruel stepmother the Evil Queen.

Rachel Zegler stars in a fairy tale for the woke generation.

Thursday April 3 at 4.30pm.

Saturday April 5 to Thursday April 10, daily11am.

A Minecraft Movie (PG): four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.

To get back home, they'll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected, expert crafter.

Jason Momoa and Jack Black star.

For Black signing up was a no-brainer. “My family are Minecrafters,” he said. “I played Minecraft back in the day with my sons, because I wanted to speak their language. My boys were like, ‘You have to do it.’

“It’s life or death, because they’re going up against the most fearsome monster you’ve ever heard of,” said Black.

Friday April 4 at 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Saturday April 5 to ThursdayApril 10, daily at 1.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

