Mission Impossible movie trailer released featuring scenes filmed on the North York Moors Railway

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell take a break from filming in Levisham

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is due to be released in the UK on July 14 and the trailer showcases the usual blend of suspense and high-energy stunts that have becpme synonymous with the franchise.

Tom Cruise, 60, filmed the scenes in the tiny North York Moors village of Levisham back in April 2021, just as the UK emerged from the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The station car parks at both Pickering and Levisham were commandeered by almost 300 cast and crew members and Mr Cruise flew himself to the set in his distinctive black helicopter.

Speaking to Scarborough News reporters at the time he said: “It’s beautiful here, lovely to see you.”

In the clip Mr Cruise can be seen reaching for co-star Hayley Atwell (Marvel’s Agent Carter) as she dangles precariously from the back of a moving train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photographer Richard Ponter captured the scenes as they were being filmed, albeit at considerably slower speeds than they appear in the trailer.

In the movie Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and the IMF team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands.

The making of the stunt

With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad