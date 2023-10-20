Movies for November at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre - including the new Scarborough Film Festival!

Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson star in the Great Escaper

Films at the Stephen Joseph in November are:

ROH Live: Don Quixote: Teeming with wit and an abundance of bravura choreography, this energetic ballet is enlivened by Ludwig Minkus’ spirited score and is a wonderful showcase for the virtuosity of The Royal Ballet's principal dancers.

Tuesday November 7 at 7.15pm.

Past Lives: Written and directed by Celine Song in her feature directorial debut, follows the relationship between two childhood friends over 24 years.

Wednesday November 8 at 7.45pm

Scarborough Film Festival: A new four-day festival of screenings, exhibitions and events. All screenings and events are at the SJT unless otherwise stated):

Thursday November 9

Bait and The Tide plus question and answer with local cast and crew of The Tide, 5pm

Bait gets to the heart of a Cornish community facing up to unwelcome change.

Locally made short The Tide charts the fate of a rusting trawler and its beleaguered crew as they struggle to eke out a living from the waters of the North Sea beyond Scarborough.

Can I Live? plus question and answer session with Fehinti Balogun, 8pm

Fehinti Balogun’s digital performance about the climate catastrophe

Friday November 10

Caribbean International Film Festival Presents: Caribbean Stories: short films, 1.45pm

The collection of varied stories from around the Caribbean showcases the richness of culture, language and experiences.

Queer Shorts: Liquid Thoughts, at Woodend, 5.30pm

A series of short films that explore themes of water and queerness.

The Old Oak, 8pm

Ken Loach partners again with screenwriter Paul Laverty for his latest film. In a once thriving North-East mining community, The Old Oak is the last pub standing. When a group of Syrian refugees arrives to be placed in the area’s cheap, vacant homes, tensions begin to rise.

Followed by a question and answer session with lead actor Dave Turner.

Saturday November 11

Song of the Sea, 10am

The Irish animation tells the story of Ben and his little sister Saoirse – the last Seal-child.

Children’s Animation Workshop: Make a Thaumatrope! 11.45am

Learn the basics of animating and make a thaumatrope inspired by Song of the Sea. Perfect for families.

Yorkshire Shorts, 3pm

A competition selection of short films. A panel of industry judges will announce the winner and runner-up after the screening.

Revive, 7.45pm

Environmental archive film from the Yorkshire and North East Film Archive's Nature Matters project given new music or spoken word scores by five performers with links to Scarborough.

Sunday November 12

Stories of the Sea: Artist Moving Image, SeaGrown, Scarborough Harbour, 11am

Work of artists who have focused on communities living in or near the sea, including Julia Parks’ Seaweed Stories which explores the relationship between people, seaweed and landscape, in the past, present and future, and Webb-Ellis’s For The First Baby Born in Space. Filmed during the long, hot summer of 2018, the piece features teenagers from Whitby and elsewhere, recording how their coming of age coincided with a time when so much else was in flux. Followed by question and answer sessions with the artists.

So, Which Band is Your Boyfriend In? plus Q&A with local musicians, Railway Club Scarborough, 4pm

Exploration of the real-life experiences of non-male participants in the UK’s DIY/underground music scenes.

Babylon (1980), Railway Club Scarborough, 7pm

Cult classic from Franco Rosso that pulsates with an irresistible dub soundtrack. Followed by a live dub set by Scarborough’s vRebel Radics Soundsystem

The Miracle Club: There's just one way for the women of Ballygar to taste freedom – a pilgrimage to Lourdes. Laura Linney, Kathy Bates and Maggie Smith lead the cast.

Monday November 13, Wednesday November 15 at 7.45pm; Thursday November 16 at 1.45pm.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: come up to the lab for a fabulous party with your fellow Transylvanians. Rocky Horror fancy dress competition.

Tuesday November 14 at 7.15pm.

Exhibition on screen: Klimt and The Kiss: delves into the detail and passion surrounding Gustav Klimt’s artwork as well as revealing the scandalous life of the artist.

Thursday November 16 at 7.45pm; Friday November 17 at 1.45pm.

The Prince of Egypt: The Musical: Filmed live at London’s Dominion Theatre.

Friday November 17 at 7pm; Saturday November 18 at 1.45pm

A Haunting in Venice: In post-World War Two Venice, Hercule Poirot, Kenneth Branagh, now retired, attends a seance. When one of the guests is murdered, it is up to Poirot to once again uncover the killer.

Saturday November 18, Monday November 20, Tuesday November 21, Wednesday November 22at 7.45pm; Thursday November 23 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Some Like It Hot (1959, dementia-friendly screening):Two musicians witness the St Valentine's Day Massacre and find a way out of the city before they're found and killed by the mob. Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon star. With an introduction by Tim Tubbs and sing along with Bill Scott.

Friday November 24 at 1pm.

Moviedrome: Mon Oncle (1958): French writer and director Jacques Tati stars in this first colour outing for his comedy character. Intro from film expert George Cromack.

Friday November 24 at 7.45pm

The Great Escaper: Bernard Jordan, Michael Caine, escapes from his care home to attend the 70th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings in France. Also starring the late, great Glenda Jackson.

Saturday November 25 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday Novenber 27, Tuesday November 28, Wednesday November 29 at 7.45pm; Thursday November 30 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.