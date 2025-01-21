Mufasa and Robbie Williams films showing at Whitby Pavilion cinema - here are the days and times they're on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mufasa: The Lion King storms into Whitby Pavilion Cinema this weekend – a prequel story to the live action film The Lion King (2019).

After a successful run of Dick Whittington presented by Whitby’s Apollo Players which played to more than 1,500 audience members, the Pavilion team are now swapping the theatre tabs for the cinema screen once again.

Mufasa: The Lion King will begin screening this Friday.

Lost and alone, orphaned cub Mufasa meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline.

Afia (voiced Anika Noni Rose), Young Mufasa (voiced by Braelyn Rankins) and Masego (voiced by Keith David) in Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King. Photo courtesy of Disney.

The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destinies.

The films continue at Whitby Pavilion this January with new Better Man (15), the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams.

Tickets for Mufasa: The Lion King and Better Man and all events are on sale now and are available from www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by emailing [email protected] to request a call back.

MUFASA: THE LION KING

Raechelle Banno as Nicole Appleton and Jonno Davies as Robbie Williams in Better Man from Paramount Pictures.

Fri January 24, 7pm

Sat January 25, 11am

Sun January 26, 2pm

Mon January 27, 2pm

Wed January 29, 7pm

BETTER MAN

Fri January 31, 7pm

Sat February 1, 2pm

Sun February 2, 5pm

Mon February 3, 2pm

Wed February 5, 7pm