Mufasa and Robbie Williams films showing at Whitby Pavilion cinema - here are the days and times they're on
After a successful run of Dick Whittington presented by Whitby’s Apollo Players which played to more than 1,500 audience members, the Pavilion team are now swapping the theatre tabs for the cinema screen once again.
Mufasa: The Lion King will begin screening this Friday.
Lost and alone, orphaned cub Mufasa meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline.
The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destinies.
The films continue at Whitby Pavilion this January with new Better Man (15), the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams.
Tickets for Mufasa: The Lion King and Better Man and all events are on sale now and are available from www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by emailing [email protected] to request a call back.
MUFASA: THE LION KING
Fri January 24, 7pm
Sat January 25, 11am
Sun January 26, 2pm
Mon January 27, 2pm
Wed January 29, 7pm
BETTER MAN
Fri January 31, 7pm
Sat February 1, 2pm
Sun February 2, 5pm
Mon February 3, 2pm
Wed February 5, 7pm
