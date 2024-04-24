New films at Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from April 25

Hollywood Plaza

Civil War (15): a journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

Kirsten Dunst stars.

Thursday April 25 at 7.30pm.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG): after Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

Jack Black provides the voice of Po.

Thursday April 25 at 5pm. Saturday April 27 and Sunday April 28 at 2pm.

ISS (International Space Station) (15): tensions flare in the near future aboard the International Space Station as a conflict breaks out on Earth. Reeling, the US and Russian astronauts receive orders from the ground: take control of the station by any means necessary.

Friday April 26 to Wednesday May 1, daily at 7.30pm; Saturday April 27 and Sunday April 28 at 5pm.

Thursday May 2 at 2pm.

The Fall Guy (12A): a down-and-out stuntman must find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend's blockbuster film.

Ryan Gosling stars.

Daily from Thursday May 2 at 5pm and 8pm.

Programme information and tickets at: http://hollywoodplaza.co.uk/

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Big Screen Musicals: An American in Paris – The Musical: This breathtakingly beautiful Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, inspired by the Oscar-winning MGM film, tells the impassioned story of discovering love in the ‘City of Light’.

Friday, April 26 at 1.45pm and Saturday, April 27 at 7pm.

Moviedrome: Blow-Up (1966): The epitome of 60s cool – the David Hemmings character is said to have been at least partly inspired by David Bailey – sees Hemmings as a photographer who unwittingly captures a possible murder on film.

Also starring Vanessa Redgrave, Jane Birkin, Veruschka and The Yardbirds, including Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck.

Moviedrome brings you the chance to discover, or rediscover, cinema that's cult or classic.

Each film has an intro from film expert George Cromack.

Friday, April 26 at 7.45pm.

Vindication Swim: The inspiring story of Mercedes Gleitze (Kirsten Callaghan), the first British woman to swim the Channel and her battle against both the water and the oppressive society of 1920s England.

Saturday, April 27 at 2.45pm; Monday, April 29 and Tuesday, April 30 at 7.45pm.

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph for films are £8, concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6; for Exhibition on Screen films, £12; for event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18. Dementia-friendly films: £6, and carers go free.

Tickets: 01723 370541 or visit www.sjt.uk.com