New films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre

Animated adventure Migration opens at the Hollywood Plaza on Friday

Hollywood Plaza

Mean Girls (12A): Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, an A-list girl clique at her new school. But everything changes when she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George.

Thursday February 1 at 5pm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All Of Us Strangers (15): a screenwriter drawn back to his childhood home enters into a fledgling relationship with a mysterious neighbour as he then discovers his parents appear to be living just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday February 1, Friday February 2, Monday February 5 , Tuesday February 6 and Thursday February 8 at 2pm.

Sunday at February 4 at 5pm.

Argylle (12A): an introverted spy novelist is drawn into the activities of a sinister underground syndicate.

Thursday February 1 to Thursday February 8, daily at 7.30pm.

Wednesday February 7 at 1.30pm.

Migration (PG): a family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday February 2 to Thursday February 8, daily at 5pm except Sunday.

Saturday February 3 and Sunday February 4 at 11.30am and 2pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Big Screen Musicals: Kinky Boots: filmed live in the West End, with songs from Grammy and Tony Award-winning Cindy Lauper and book by legendary Broadway playwright Harvey Fierstein, this stage show is based on the film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth.

Inspired by true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of Charlie, Killian Donnelly, a factory owner struggling to save his family business, and Lola, Matt Henry, a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, February 1 at 7pm; Saturday, February 3 at 2.45pm.

The Three Musketeers: Milady (French with English subtitles): D’Artagnan, François Civil, is forced to join team up with Milady, Eva Green, to save Constance, who was kidnapped before his eyes.

But as war is declared and Athos, Porthos and Aramis have joined the front, a secret from the past shatters old alliances.

Friday, February 2 and Saturday, February 3 at 7.45pm.

The Boy and the Heron (dubbed/Japanese with English subtitles): Mahito, a young boy yearning for his mother, ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical animated fantasy from Hayao Miyazaki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, February 5 at 7.45pm and Tuesday, February 6 at 1.45pm – dubbed – and at 7.45pm – subtitled.

Royal Opera House Live: Manon: Kenneth MacMillan’s passionate ballet tells the story of Manon, torn between desire for a life of splendour and riches and devotion to her true love. The adaptation of Abbé Prévost’s novel embodies MacMillan at his best.