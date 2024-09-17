New films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre

200% Wolf is on at the Hollywood Plaza

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday September 19.

Hollywood Plaza

Speak No Evil (15): a family is invited to spend a whole weekend in a lonely home in the countryside, but as the weekend progresses, they realize that a dark side lies within the family who invited them.

Daily from Friday September 20 until Thursday September 26, except Sunday September 22, at 7.30pm.

200% Wolf (U): animated adventure.

When Freddy Lupin's wayward wish transforms him into a werewolf and deposits a mischievous moon sprite on Earth, Freddy must restore the cosmic order before the earth and moon collide.

Friday September 20 until Thursday September 26, daily at 5pm.

Saturday September 21 and Sunday September 22 at 2pm.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – the More Fun Stuff Version (12A): in celebration of 60 years of the Spider-Man comic book character and 20 years of Spider-Man films.

Sunday September 22 at 7.15pm, All seats £5.

Megalopolis (15): the city of New Rome is the main conflict between Cesar Catilina, a brilliant artist in favor of a utopian future, and the greedy mayor Franklyn Cicero.

Between them is Julia Cicero, her loyalty divided between her father and her beloved.

From Friday September 27.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

It Ends With Us: adapted from Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel. Lily, Blake Lively, overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life.

Thursday, September 19 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Swing Time (1936, dementia-friendly screening): legendary dancing duo Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at their best as a feckless gambler and a shrewd dancing instructor.

Friday, September 20 at 1pm.

Babes: lifelong friends Eden and Dawn – Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau – one single and wanting a baby, the other already a mum, navigate challenges to their bond when Eden pursues pregnancy alone.

Friday, September 20 at 7.45pm; Saturday, September 21 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.