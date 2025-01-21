New films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre

We Live in Time is on at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday January 23.

Hollywood Plaza

A Complete Unknown (15): in 1961, an unknown 19-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar and forges relationships with music icons on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide.

Thursday January 23rd at 7.30pm; from Friday January 24 to Wednesday Janaury 29 at 7pm and Thursday January 30 at 1pm.

Mufasa: The Lion King (PG): Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny.

Friday January 24 and Monday January 27 to Thursday January 30, daily at 4.15pm.

Saturday January 25 at 11am.

Cat Video Fest (PG): a series of non-stop cat videos.

Saturday January 25 and Sunday January 26 at 1.30pm.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (PG): Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance.

Saturday January 25 and Sunday January 26 at 4pm.

Moana 2 (PG): after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.

Sunday January 26 at 11am.

Luther Vandross: Never To Much (15): Event Cinema Presentation on Thursday January 30 at 7.30pm; Encore screening on Sunday February 2 at 7.30pm.

All Seats £10 for these Event Cinema presentations.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam and Hindi with English subtitles): Prabha, Kani Kusruti, and Anu, Divya Prabha, are nurses living together in Mumbai. Straitlaced Prabha yearns for her husband who migrated to Germany soon after their marriage.

More outgoing, Anu is having a secret affair with a Muslim man. Last year, All We Imagine As Light was the first film from India to compete in the main competition since 1994, and won the Grand Prix.

Thursday, January 23 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

The Italian Job (1969, dementia-friendly screening): fresh out of prison, petty criminal Charlie Croker (Michael Caine) has the plans for the ultimate heist – a four-million-dollar bullion robbery from an armoured car in Turin – fall into his lap.

Friday, January 24 at 1pm.

We Live in Time: up-and-coming chef Almut, Florence Pugh, and recent divorcée Tobias, Andrew Garfield, find their lives changed forever when a chance encounter brings them together.

Friday, January 24 at 7.45pm; Saturday, January 25 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday, January 27 Tuesday, January 28 at 7.45pm; Thursday, January 30 at 1.45pm.