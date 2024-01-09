New films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from January 11

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday January 11.

Anyone But You opens at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza on Friday January 11

Hollywood Plaza

Ferrari (15): set in the summer of 1957, with Enzo Ferrari's auto empire in crisis, the ex-racer turned entrepreneur pushes himself and his drivers to the edge as they launch into the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy.

Thursday January 11 at 2pm.

Next Goal Wins (12A): story of the infamously terrible American Samoa soccer team, known for a brutal 2001 FIFA match they lost 31-0.

Thursday January 11 at 5pm.

Priscilla (15): when teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.

Thursday January 11th at 8pm; Friday January 12 to Thursday January 18, daily at 2pm – except Wednesday January 17.

Anyone But You (15): after an amazing first date, Bea and Ben's fiery attraction turns ice-cold--until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Friday January 12 to Thursday January 18, daily at 5pm.

Poor Things (18): Golden Globe winner. The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter; a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr Godwin Baxter.

Friday January 12 to Thursday January 18, daily at 7.30pm.

Wednesday January 17at 1.30pm.

Disney's Wish (U): a young girl named Asha wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her.

Saturday January 13 and Sunday January 14 at noon.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Friday January January at 7.45pm; Saturday January 13 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday January 15 to Wednesday January 17 at 7.45pm; Thursday January 18 at 1.45pm.

Seaside Special: documentary set in the Norfolk town of Cromer as it prepares for its annual end-of-the-pier variety show, a burlesque mix of song and dance, stand-up comedy and slapstick performed twice a day through the summer of 2019 against the backdrop of Brexit.

Thursday January January 18 at 7.45pm.

Approximate running time: 93 minutes

Chicago (2002, dementia-friendly screening): Two death-row murderesses develop a fierce rivalry, competing for publicity, celebrity, and the attention of a sleazy lawyer. Catherine Zeta Jones stars.