New films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre - includes new Superman movie

The new Superman movie flies into the Hollywood Plaza

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday July 10.

Hollywood Plaza

F1: The Movie (12A): A Formula One driver comes out of retirement to mentor and team up with a younger driver. Brad Pitt stars.

Thursday July 10 at 7pm.

Superman (12A): Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet plays the Caped Crusader.

Friday July 11 to Thursday July 17, daily at 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Friday July 11, Saturday July 12, Sunday July 13 and Wednesday July 16 at 1.30pm.

Lilo & Stitch (U): a lonely Hawaiian girl befriends a runaway alien, helping to mend her fragmented family.

Saturday July 12 at 11am. All seats £5 each.

Disney/Pixar's Elio (PG): Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, finds himself on a cosmic misadventure where he must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.

Sunday July 13 at 11am. All seats £5 each.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Ballerina: an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma organisation sets out to seek revenge after her father'’s death. With Keanu Reeves, as John Wick, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston and Gabriel Byrne.

Thursday, July 10, Friday, July 11 at 7.45pm; Saturday, July 12 at 2.45pm and Monday, July 14 at 7.45pm.

Tornado: Tornado, a Japanese puppeteer's daughter gets caught up with criminals when their show crosses paths with a crime gang led by Sugarman and his son Little Sugar.

Tuesday, July 15, Thursday, July 17, Friday, July 18, Saturday, July 19, and Tuesday, July 22 at 7.45pm.

The Marching Band (French with English subtitles): an acclaimed conductor needs a bone marrow donor. Learning he was adopted, he finds an older brother, sparking a musical journey.

Wednesday, July 16 at 7.45pm; Thursday, July 17 at 1.45pm.