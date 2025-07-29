New films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre - including Naked Gun reboot and Jurassic World Rebirth
Hollywood Plaza
Smurfs (U): when Papa Smurf is taken by evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette leads the Smurfs on a mission to the real world to save him.
Beyonce and James Corden provide the voices.
Thursday, July 31 at 2pm and 5pm; Friday, August 1 to Thursday, August 7, daily at 11.30am.
Superman (12A): Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.
David Corenswet stars as the caped crusader.
Thursday, July 31 at 7.30pm; Friday, August 1 to Thursday, August 7, daily at 4.30pm.
The Legend Of Ochi (12A): in a remote village on the island of Carpathia, a shy girl is raised to fear an elusive animal species known as ochi.
Friday, August 1 to Thursday, August 7, daily at 2pm.
The Naked Gun (15): only one man has the particular set of skills – to lead Police Squad and save the world.
Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson star.
Friday August 1 to Thursday August 7, daily at 7.30pm.
Stephen Joseph Theatre
Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse: 1991 documentary about the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 Vietnam War epic, Apocalypse Now.
Friday, August 1 at 1.45pm.
Lollipop: Molly. Posy Sterling, just released from prison, struggles to regain custody of her children.
Friday, August 1 at 7.45pm.
28 Years Later: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes in the third of director Danny Boyle’s and writer Alex Garland’s post-apocalyptic horror series.
Saturday, August 2 at 2.45pm & 7.45pm; Monday, August 4, Wednesday, August 6 at 7.45pm.
Jurassic World Rebirth: an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.
Tuesday, August 5 at 7.45pm; Thursday, August 7 at 1.45pm.