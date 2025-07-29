New films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre - including Naked Gun reboot and Jurassic World Rebirth

Liam Neeson stars in Naked Gun which opens at the Hollywood Plaza on Friday

The following films open at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday, July 31.

Hollywood Plaza

Smurfs (U): when Papa Smurf is taken by evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette leads the Smurfs on a mission to the real world to save him.

Beyonce and James Corden provide the voices.

Thursday, July 31 at 2pm and 5pm; Friday, August 1 to Thursday, August 7, daily at 11.30am.

Superman (12A): Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.

David Corenswet stars as the caped crusader.

Thursday, July 31 at 7.30pm; Friday, August 1 to Thursday, August 7, daily at 4.30pm.

The Legend Of Ochi (12A): in a remote village on the island of Carpathia, a shy girl is raised to fear an elusive animal species known as ochi.

Friday, August 1 to Thursday, August 7, daily at 2pm.

The Naked Gun (15): only one man has the particular set of skills – to lead Police Squad and save the world.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson star.

Friday August 1 to Thursday August 7, daily at 7.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse: 1991 documentary about the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 Vietnam War epic, Apocalypse Now.

Friday, August 1 at 1.45pm.

Lollipop: Molly. Posy Sterling, just released from prison, struggles to regain custody of her children.

Friday, August 1 at 7.45pm.

28 Years Later: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes in the third of director Danny Boyle’s and writer Alex Garland’s post-apocalyptic horror series.

Saturday, August 2 at 2.45pm & 7.45pm; Monday, August 4, Wednesday, August 6 at 7.45pm.

Jurassic World Rebirth: an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.

Tuesday, August 5 at 7.45pm; Thursday, August 7 at 1.45pm.