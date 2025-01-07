New films at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre - includes Sonic The Hedgehog and Conclave3 and

Romantic drama We Live in Time opens at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough on Friday

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday January 9.

Hollywood Plaza

Better Man (15): the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams.

Thursday January 9 at 7.30pm.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (PG): Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before.

With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance.

Jim Carrey and Keanue Reeves feature.

Daily from Friday Janury 10 Thursday January 16, except Saturday January 11 and Sunday January 12, at 4.30pm.

Saturday January 11 and Sunday January 12 at 1.30pm.

We Live In Time (15): an up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcée find their lives forever changed when a chance encounter brings them together, in a decade-spanning, deeply moving romance.

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh star.

Friday January 10 to Thursday January 16, dailyat 7.30pm.

Wednesday matinee at 1.30pm.

Moana 2 (PG): after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.

Saturday January 11 and Sunday January 12 at 11am.

Mufasa The Lion King (PG): Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny.

Saturday January 11 and Sunday January 12 at 4.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Gladiator II: man of the moment Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal don sword and sandals in the epic sequel to the 2000 original. After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum as a gladiator.

Thursday, January 9 at 1.45pm

Watership Down (1978): an apocalyptic vision pushes a group of rabbits to abandon their warren in search of a new home in this landmark British animation.

Richard Adams’ timeless novel is brought brilliantly to life as Hazel, Fiver and Bigwig tackle the brutal realities of the rural world – and mankind’s devastating impact on it – as they lead their colony to the utopian Watership Down.

Thursday, January 9 at 6.45pm; Friday, January 10 at 1.45pm.

Conclave: when Cardinal Lawrence, Ralph Fiennes, is tasked with leading one of the world's most secretive and ancient events, selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the centre of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church.

Friday, January 10 at 7.45pm; Saturday, January 11 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday, January 13, Tuesday, January 14 and Thursday, January 16.