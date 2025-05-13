New films coming to Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre

Steve Coogan stars in The Penguin Lessons at the Stephen Joseph Theatre cinema

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday May 15.

Hollywood Plaza

Final Destination: Bloodlines (15): plagued by a recurring violent nightmare, a college student returns home to find the one person who can break the cycle and save her family from the horrific fate that inevitably awaits them.

Thursday May 15 to Thursday May 22, daily except Tuesday May 20 at 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tuesday May 20 at 1.30pm and 4.30pm..

A Minecraft Movie (PG): four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home they'll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected expert crafter.

Jason Momoa and Jack Black star.

Saturday May 17 and Sunday May 18 at 1.30pm.

28 Days Later (15): four weeks after a mysterious, incurable virus spreads throughout the United Kingdom, a handful of survivors try to find sanctuary.

Cillian Murphy and Naomie Harris star.

One-off re-release. Special screening on Tuesday May 20 at 7.30pm. All seats £5.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Penguin Lessons: Steve Coogan plays Tom Michell in this comedy-drama based on Michell’s memoir.

Set in Argentina in 1976, it follows the adventures of an English schoolteacher who accidentally adopts a penguin.

Thursday, May 15 at 1.45pm.

SIX the Musical Live!: filmed at London’s Vaudeville Theatre and featuring the original West End queens – Jarnéia Richard-Noel, Millie O'Connell, Natalie Paris, Alexia McIntosh, Aimie Atkinson and Maiya Quansah-Breed.

Thursday, May 15 at 7.45pm.

Guys and Dolls (1955, dementia-friendly screening): Gambler Nathan Detroit, Frank Sinatra, needs a thousand dollars and bets Sky Masterson, Marlon Brando, that Sky can’t get virtuous Sarah Brown, Jean Simmons, to go on a date with him.

The score includes Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat and Luck Be A Lady.

Friday, May 16 at 1pm.