New films in Scarborough including A Haunting in Venice with Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot

Kenneth Branagh plays Hercule Poirot in A Haunting in Venice which opens at the Hollywood Plaza on Friday September 15

Hollywood Plaza

The Sound Of Freedom (15): incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

Thursday September 14 at at 2pm and 5pm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Equalizer 3 (15): Robert McCall finds himself at home in Southern Italy but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia.

Denzel Washington stars.

Thursday September 14 at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Haunting In Venice (12A): in post-World War Two Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer. Kenneth Branagh returns as the sleuth.

Daily from Friday September 15 to Thursday September 21 at 2pm and 7.30pm.

The Jungle Book (U) - Disney 100 Celebrations: one of Disney’s best including the song Bear Necessities.

Saturday Sepember 16 and Sunday September 17 at noon. All seats £5 including popcorn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Expendables 4 (15): Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on, the Expendables are the world's last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone star.

Opens Friday September 22.

Anna Netrebko In Turandot - Arena di Verona (12A): Cinema Event Presentation.

Wednesday September 17 at 7.30pm. All Seats £10.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Exhibition on Screen: Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition: major retrospective brings together 28 of Vermeer’s 35 surviving masterpieces, including Girl with a Pearl Earring, The Milkmaid, The Little Street and Woman Holding a Balance.

Thursday, September 14 at 2.45pm.

Maigret (French with English subtitles): Gérard Depardieu stars as the beloved detective. The body of a young woman is discovered at Place Ventimille. There is nothing to identify her, and no witnesses. World-weary Maigret endeavours to piece together her story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, September 16 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday, September 18 at 7.45pm.

ABBA: The Movie – fan event: The newly-remastered film takes you back to the ‘70s when disco reigned and ABBA were royalty. With backstage footage as well as full-length performances of ABBA's greatest hits.

Tuesday September 19 at 7.45pm; Thursday September 21 at 1.45pm.

Top Hat (1935, dementia-friendly screening): Classic Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire. Dementia-friendly films are fun social events for people living with dementia and their friends, family and carers. With an introduction by Tim Tubbs and sing along with Bill Scott.