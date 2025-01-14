New films rolling into Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Mufusa: the Lion King is on at the Hollywood Plaza

The following films are showing at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday January 16.

Hollywood Plaza

We Live In Time (15): after an unusual encounter, a talented chef and a recently divorcée fall in love and build the home and family they've always dreamed of, until a painful truth puts their love story to the test.

Thursday January 16 at 7.30pm.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (PG): Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance.

Thursday January 16 at 4.30pm; Saturday January 18 and Sunday January 19 at 1.30pm.

A Complete Unknown (15): in 1961, an unknown 19-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar and forges relationships with music icons on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide.

Timothée Chalamet stars.

From Friday January 17 to Thursday January 23, daily at 7.30pm; Wednesday January 23 at 2pm.

Moana 2 (PG): after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.

Saturday January 18 and Sunday January 19 at 11am.

Mufasa: The Lion King (PG); Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny.

Saturday January 18 and Sunday January 19at 4.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Order: a series of bank robberies and car heists frightened communities in the Pacific Northwest.

Lone FBI agent Terry Husk, Jude Law, believes that the crimes were not the work of financially motivated criminals but rather a group of dangerous domestic terrorists.

Also stars Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan and Marc Maron.

Friday, January 17 at 7.45pm; Saturday, January 18 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday, January 20, Tuesday, January 21 and Wednesday, January 22 at 7.45pm.

All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam and Hindi with English subtitles): Prabha, Kani Kusruti, and Anu, Divya Prabha, are nurses living together in Mumbai. Straitlaced Prabha yearns for her husband who migrated to Germany soon after their marriage.

More outgoing, Anu is having a secret affair with a Muslim man.

Thursday, January 23 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

The Italian Job (1969, dementia-friendly screening): fresh out of prison, petty criminal Charlie Croker (Michael Caine) has the plans for the ultimate heist – a four-million-dollar bullion robbery from an armoured car in Turin – fall into his lap.

Friday, January 24 at 1pm.