New Garfield Movie one of the new films opening in Scarborough this week

Garfield the Movie opens at the Hollywood Plaza on Friday May 24

The following films are being screened at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday May 23.

Hollywood Plaza

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (12A): many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he's been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Owen Teague and Freya Allan star,

Daily from Thursday May 23 to Thursday May 30 at 7.30pm.

The Garfield Movie (U): after Garfield's unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, ragged alley cat Vic, he and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered lives to join Vic on a risky heist.

Features the voices of Chris Pratt, Samuel L Jackson and Hannah Waddingham.

Friday May 24 at 5pm; Saturday May 25 to Thursday May 30, daily at 2pm and 5pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Lavender Hill Mob: first ever 4K restoration of the classic 1950s British crime comedy about a meek bank clerk who hatches a plan to steal gold bars and smuggle them out of the country as miniature Eiffel Towers. Alec Guinness, Stanley Holloway, Sid James and Audrey Hepburn star.

Thursday May 23 at 1.45pm

Perfect Days (Japanese with English subtitles): Hirayama cleans public toilets in Tokyo: a life of simplicity and daily tranquility.

The highly anticipated return to feature filmmaking of Wim Wenders (Paris, Texas, Wings of Desire), Perfect Days celebrates the hidden joys and minutiae of Japanese culture.

Thursday May 23 at 7.45pm

The Great Race (1965 – dementia-friendly screening): at the turn of the 20th Century, a host of colourful characters set out on a 20,000-mile auto race from New York to Paris; madcap hilarity ensues.

Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Natalie Wood star in the Oscar-winning slapstick comedy. With a short introduction and tea/coffee break

Friday May 24 at 1pm

Big Banana Feet: rarely seen since its initial release, this documentary follows Billy Connolly on his 1975 Irish tour. A comedy charmer, which can now be seen in all its glory thanks to a BFI restoration.

Friday May 24 at 7.45pm, Saturday May 25 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm

Challengers: Romantic drama starring Zendaya as former tennis prodigy turned coach Tashi, married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for his redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend and her former boyfriend.

Tuesday May 28, Wednesday May 29 at 7.45pm; Thursday, May 30 and Friday May 31 at 1.45pm

ROH Live: Message in a Bottle: acclaimed dance theatre production set to the music of Sting. The international refugee crisis is at the centre of this imagined story about a displaced family, and a universal tale of loss. Songs include Every Breath You Take, Roxanne and Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic, in new arrangements.