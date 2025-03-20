New version of Snow White leads charge to Scarborough's cinemas from March 20

The live version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs opens at the Hollywood Plaza on Friday March 21

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday March 20.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollywood Plaza

The Last Showgirl (15): a seasoned showgirl must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.

Thursday March 20 at 4.30pm.

Last Breath (12A): a true story that follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the raging elements to rescue their crew mate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface.

Thursday March 20 at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snow White (PG): a princess joins forces with seven dwarfs to liberate her kingdom from her cruel stepmother the Evil Queen. A live-action adaptation of the 1937 Disney animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Daily from Friday March 21 until Thursday March 27 at 4.30pm and 7.30pm; Saturday March 22, Sunday March 23 and Wednesday March 26, 1.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Royal Ballet and Opera: Romeo and Juliet: Kenneth MacMillan’s ballet version of the greatest love story ever told.

Thursday, 20 March at 7.15pm.

I’m Still Here (Portuguese with English subtitles): Fernanda Montenegro as mother and activist Eunice Paiva, whose husband disappeared during the military dictatorship in Brazil.

Monday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 25 at 7.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exhibition on Screen: Dawn of Impressionism, Paris 1874: The Impressionists are the most popular group in art history, but at first they were scorned, penniless outsiders.

Wednesday, March 26 at 7.45pm, Thursday, March 27 at 1.45pm.

Scarborough Film Festival

Wind, Tide and Oar: exploration of engineless sailing.

Thursday, March 20 at 1.45pm.

Flow: animated, non-verbal, film about Cat, a solitary animal who has to team up with other species after a great flood.

Thursday, March 20 at 4.30pm.

Wild Women (English and Spanish with English subtitles): selection of short films curated by Oska Bright, the world’s biggest learning disability film festival.

Friday, March 21 at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Layla: Amrou Al-Khadhi’s debut feature is an exhilarating depiction of self-acceptance set in the London queer scene.

Dead Mint: documentary about Scarborough band Grandads Don’t Indicate. Followed by a punk gig at the Railway Club.

Friday, March 21 at 7.30pm.

Kids Shorts: Science and Nature: fun and exciting series of short animated children’s films.

Saturday, March 22 at 10am.

Along the Edge/Below the Surface: short films exploring the creatures and things that live along the sea edge.

Saturday, March 22 at 11.30am.

Union: a group of Amazon workers campaign to unionise

Saturday, March 22 at 1.30pm.

Competition Shorts: range of films produced by people in and around the region.

Saturday, March 22 at 4.30pm.