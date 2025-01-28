Oscar-nominated Ralph Fiennes stars in Conclave at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza

Ralph Fiennes stars in Conclave which opens at the Hollywood Plaza on Friday January 21

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, from Thursday, January 30.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Complete Unknown (15): New York, 1961. An unknown 19-year-old named Bob Dylan arrives with his revolutionary talent.

He forges relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a performance that reverberates worldwide.

Timothée Chalamet stars as Dylan.

Thursday, January 30 at 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luther Vandross: Never Too Much (15). Event Cinema Presentation (15): using a wealth of rarely seen archives, Luther tells his own story with assistance from his closest friends and musical collaborators including Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson and Roberta Flack.

Thursday, January 30 at 7.30pm. All seats are £10 for this Event Cinema Presentation.

Mufasa: The Lion King (PG): Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny.

Thursday, January 30 at 4.15pm; Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2 at 4.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conclave (12A): when Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church.

Ralph Fiennes has been nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the film based on Robert Harris’ book.

From Friday, January 31 to Thursday, February 6 at 7pm; Wednesday, February 5 at 2pm.

Moana 2 (PG): Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced.

Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2 at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (PG): Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance.

Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2 at 1.30pm.

More films – pages 36-37