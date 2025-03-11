Oscar-winning The Brutalist comes to Scarborough - plus Last Breath opens at the Plaza

Adrien Brody stars in The Brutalist

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday March 13.

Hollywood Plaza

Paddington In Peru (PG): Paddington returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey.

Thursday March 13, Saturday March 15 and Sunday March 16 at 4.30pm. All seats £5.

The Last Showgirl (15): a seasoned showgirl must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.

Pamela Anderson stars.

Thursday March 13 at 7.30pm; Friday March 14 to Thursday March 20, except Saturday March 15 and Sunday March 16, daily at 4.30pm.

Last Breath (12A): a true story that follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the raging elements to rescue their crew mate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean's surface.

Woody Harrelson stars.

Friday March 14 to Thursday March 20, daily at 7.30pm.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (PG): Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance.

Saturday March 15 and Sunday March 16 at 2pm.

All seats £5.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Brutalist: Oscar-winner Adrien Brody stars as a Hungarian-born Jewish Holocaust survivor and architect who emigrates to the United States.

Friday, March 14 at 1.45pm; Saturday, March 15 at 6.45pm.

A Night with Janis Joplin The Musical: A multi award-winning show captured at the Sadler’s Wells Peacock Theatre.

Friday, March 14 at 7.15pm; Saturday, March 15 2.45pm.

Hans Zimmer and Friends: Diamond in the Desert: big screen concert experience including music from Dune, Gladiator, Interstellar an the Lion King. Featuring conversations with Billie Eilish, Sir Christopher Nolan, Timothee Chamalet and Zendaya.

Wednesday, March 19 at 7pm.

Royal Ballet and Opera: Romeo and Juliet: Kenneth MacMillan’s ballet version of the greatest love story ever told.

Thursday, 20 March at 7.15pm.

I’m Still Here (Portuguese with English subtitles): Fernanda Montenegro as mother and activist Eunice Paiva, whose husband disappeared during the military dictatorship in Brazil.

Monday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 25 at 7.45pm.

Exhibition on Screen: Dawn of Impressionism, Paris 1874: The Impressionists are the most popular group in art history, but at first they were scorned, penniless outsiders.

Wednesday, March 26 at 7.45pm, Thursday, March 27 at 1.45pm.

NT Live: Dr. Strangelove: Steve Coogan plays four roles in the world premiere stage adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s comedy.

Thursday, March 27 at 7pm; Saturday, March 29 at 2:45pm.