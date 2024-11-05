Paddington in Peru arrives at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza - and films at the Stephen Joseph

Paddington in Peru opens at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough on Friday November 8

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday November 7.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollywood Plaza

Heretic (15): two young religious women are drawn into a game of cat-and-mouse in the house of a strange man.

Hugh Grant stars.

Thursday November 7 at 2pm and 7.45pm.

Venom: The Last Dance (15): Eddie and Venom, on the run, face pursuit from both worlds. As circumstances tighten, they're compelled to make a heart-wrenching choice that could mark the end of their symbiotic partnership.

Tom Hardy stars

Thursday November 7 at 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddington In Peru (PG): Paddington returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears.

With the Brown family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey.

Hugh Bonneville and Emily Mortimer star and Ben Whishaw provides the voice of Paddington.

From Friday November 8 to Thursday November 14, daily at 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday November 9, Sunday November 10 and Wednesday November 13 at 1.30pm.

Gladiator 2 (15): after his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find strength to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Pedro Pascal stars.

Opens Friday November 15.

Wicked (PG): after two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining two-part cinematic event this holiday season.

Ariana Grande stars.

Opens Friday November 22.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Exhibition on Screen: Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers: a chance to re-examine and better understand the artist. Focusing on his unique creative process, this film explores the artist’s years in the south of France where he revolutionised his style, becoming consumed with a passion for storytelling in his art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, November 7 at 7.45pm, Friday, November 8 at 1.45pm .

The Outrun: after living life on the edge in London, Rona, Saoirse Ronan, attempts to come to terms with her troubled past.

Hoping to heal, she returns to the wild beauty of Scotland's Orkney Islands where she grew up.

Friday November 8 at 7.45pm, Saturday, November 9 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm, Monday, November 11, Tuesday, November 12 and Wednesday, November 13 at 7.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Room Next Door: Ingrid, Julianne Moore, and Martha, Tilda Swinton, were close friends when they worked together at the same magazine. After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation.

Friday, November 15 at 1.45pm, Saturday, November 16, Monday, November 18 and Tuesday, November 19 at 7.45pm.