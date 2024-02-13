Peppa's Cinema Party opens at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza - plus all new releases

Peppa's Cinema Party is on at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough

Hollywood Plaza

Turning Red (PG): a thirteen-year-old girl named Mei Lee is torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the changes of adolescence. And as if the challenges were not enough, whenever she gets overly excited she transforms into a giant red panda.

Thursday February 15th at noon.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peppa's Cinema Party (U): this year Peppa Pig celebrates her 20th anniversary and to mark such the occasion she is throwing a party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring the voices of Katy Perry as Ms Leopard and Orlando Bloom as Mr Raccoon in an episode of the three-part Wedding Party story, the whole family can enjoy 10 never-before-seen Peppa Pigepisodes.

With five new songs and 11 interactive entertainment shorts with Peppa and her friends playing, dancing and singing in the real world, you and your little ones will be moving and grooving with Peppa.

Thursday February 15 at 10am; Friday February 16, Saturday February 17 and Sunday February 18 at noon.

Migration (U): a family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday February 15 at 2.30pm and 5pm; Friday Friday 16, Saturday February 17 and Sunday February 18 at 2pm.

Bob Marley: One Love (12A): the story of how reggae icon Bob Marley overcame adversity, and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Thursday February 15 at 7.30pm; Friday February 16 to Thursday February 22, daily at 8pm and Wednesday February 21 at 2pm.

Madame Web (12A): Cassandra Webb develops the power to see the future. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies, if they can all survive a deadly present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday February 16 to Thursday February 22, daily at 5pm; Monday February 19 at 2pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Boys in the Boat: George Clooney directs this sports drama following the fortunes of the University of Washington’s rowing team and their quest to compete in the 1936 Olympics. Callum Turner and Joel Edgerton star.

Monday February 19 and Wednesday, February 21at 7.45pm.

NT Live: Vanya: Ivan (Uncle Vanya) has spent his life managing the estate and business affairs of his family.

Andrew Scott plays eight characters in this one-man show, including Ivan, his second wife Helena, retired professor Alexander and daughter Sonia, Ivan’s widowed mother Maureen, his romantic rival Michael and the nanny Maria with Elizabeth and Liam.

Saturday, February 24 at 2.45pm and 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The End We Start From: Jodie Comer stars as a mother who abandons her North London home after it’s flooded and flees north with her baby.