Revealed: Films and streaming events at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre for December

The Stepehn Joseph's film programmer Steve Carley said: “It’s an extremely varied selection for our December schedule this year!

“We kick off with some event cinema, with the showstopping musical, Anything Goes, the next instalment from Exhibition On Screen, and the ever popular Andre Rieu.

“This month also sees the welcome return of the Royal Opera House live streaming season.

“And of course the festive season wouldn’t be the same without a Christmas Film Fest, including new titles A Boy Called Christmas and a new and unique version of A Christmas Carol, and some classic film titles chosen by our Facebook followers.”

Dear Evan Hansen, A Boy Called Christmas and Spencer can all be enabled with audio-description for blind and partially sighted people.

Films at the Stpehen Joseph Theatre in December are:

Anything Goes (event cinema): Filmed live at the Barbican in London, this major new five-star production of the classic musical comedy features an all-star cast led by renowned Broadway royalty Sutton Foster alongside Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot.

Wednesday December1 at 7pm; Thursday December 2 at 2pm

Exhibition on Screen: The Danish Collector: Delacroix to Gaugin (event cinema): The story of visionary Danish businessman Wilhelm Hansen, this film takes you on a journey to discover some of the best examples of 19th-century French art ever collected.

Thursday December 2 at 7pm; Friday December 3 at 2pm

André Rieu: Christmas with André (event cinema): The King of the Waltz brings you a festive spectacular from his newly created Winter Palace in his hometown of Maastricht.

Saturday December 4 at 2pm and 6.30pm

Dear Evan Hansen: The Broadway phenomenon becomes a cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.

Monday December 6, Tuesday December 7, Wednesday December 8 at 7.30pm

Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker (delayed live): The story of Clara, a girl on a magical Christmas Eve adventure, is accompanied by sparkling music and even dancing sweets! The full company of The Royal Ballet perform this much-loved ballet classic.

Monday December 13 at 7pm

It’s A Wonderful Life: When George Bailey wishes aloud that he’d never been born, angel Clarence is sent to earth to show him just what the world would be like if he hadn’t… James Stewart stars.

Tuesday December 14 at 7pm; Friday December 17 at 2pm

Royal Opera House Live: Tosca (live streaming): Elena Stikina, Bryan Hymeland and Alexey Markov bring to life one of the best loved operas in The Royal Opera repertory: love and evil come thrillingly face to face in Jonathan Kent’s intense production

Wednesday December 15 at 7.15pm

Home Alone: Macaulay Culkin in the first of the series – young Kevin is accidentally left home alone when his family head off to Paris for Christmas and experiences a Christmas like no other!

Friday December 17 at 7.30pm; Friday December 24 at 2pm

Gremlins: Don’t expose a cute and cuddly mogwai to light; don’t let it come into contact with water; and above all, never feed it after midnight…

Saturday December 18 at 7.30pm; Thursday December 23 at 7.30pm

A Christmas Carol: In this 2020 film, the classic tale unfolds in a rich tapestry of highly absorbing, theatrical drama featuring sumptuous visual effects inspired by the techniques of early cinema. Characters are portrayed by dancers and voiced by an eclectic cast of the world’s most recognisable actors, including Carey Mulligan, Andy Serkis, Martin Freeman, Simon Russell Beale, Daniel Kaluuya, Leslie Caron, and Siân Phillips.

Monday December 20 at 7.30pm

A Boy Called Christmas: An ordinary boy called Nikolas sets out on an adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny.

Tuesday December 21 at 7.30pm; Wednesday December 22 at 7.30pm; Monday December 27 at 7.30pm; Tuesday December 28 at 2pm; Wednesday December 29 at 2pm

Spencer: The marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen's estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game, but this year, things will be profoundly different.

Tuesday December 28, Wednesday December29 at 7.30pm; Thursday December 30 at 2pm and 7.30pm; Friday December 31 at 2pm

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph Theatre for films are £7 (concessions £6; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £5); for event cinema including ‘captured live’, £12; for live and delayed live streamings, £17.