REVEALED - films for June at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Alan Ritchson as Ed and Emily Mitchell as Michelle in Ordinary Angels

Drama, documentaries, musicals and classic sci fi are on the big screen at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in June.

Film programmer Steve Carley said: “Much drama this month. Josh O’Connor is back in La Chimera, a whimsical fable of Italian tomb raiders.

"We also have contemporary love story The Idea of You; an inspiring true tale of faith and community during extreme hardship, Ordinary Angels; exotic crime thriller Love Lies Bleeding from Saint Maud director Rose Glass and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the ferocious and relentlessly paced spin-off and prequel.

“There’s two documentaries: an intimate film about 60s/70s ‘it girl’ Anita Pallenberg, and an examination of one of British cinema’s greatest and most enduring partnerships, Powell and Pressburger.

“June’s dementia-friendly screening is Lerner and Lowe’s My Fair Lady, celebrating its 60th anniversary, and our popular Moviedrome strand brings Sally Potter's dazzling interpretation of Virginia Woolf's novel Orlando.

“And for Trekkies everywhere, we’ve the 40th anniversary re-issue of Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. This under-rated second part of a three-act story includes scene-stealing villain Christopher Lloyd. It would be illogical not to come along.”

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in June are:

Love Lives Bleeding: starring Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian and Ed Harris. It’s 1989: a reclusive gym manager who is part of a crime family and an ambitious bodybuilder commit a string of murders when they get wrapped up in organised crime.

Lerner and Lowe's musical My Fair Lady

Saturday June 1cat 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday June 3 and Tuesday June 4 at 7.45pm.

Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger: Martin Scorsese presents a personal tribute to the work and influence of Powell and Pressburger whose films include The Red Shoes, A Matter of Life and Death and Black Narcissus.

Wednesday June 5 at 7.45pm; Thursday June 6 at 1.45pm.

Exhibition on Screen: My National Gallery, London: cleaners, curators, security guards and directors identify the artwork that means the most to them and why.

Their stories are a lens through which to explore the 200-year history of the National Gallery and what the future may hold for it.

Thursday 6 June at 7.45pm; Friday 7 June at 1.45pm.

La Chimera (English, and Italian with English subtitles): a highly acclaimed comedy drama in which a British archaeologist – Josh O’Connor – becomes involved in an international trade in stolen Etruscan artifacts in the 1980s. Carol Duarte and Isabella Rosselini also star.

Friday June 7 at 7.45pm; Saturday June 8 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday June 10 at 7.45pm.

ROH Live: Andrea Chènier (sung in Italian with English subtitles): Jonas Kaufmann headlines David McVicar’s spectacular staging under Antonio Pappano, who conducts Giordano’s epic historical drama of revolution and forbidden love in his last production as music director of the Royal Opera.

Tuesday June 11 at 7.15pm.

The Idea of You: 40-year-old single mum Solène – Anne Hathaway – begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes – Nicholas Galitzine – , the lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet. Based on the novel by Robinne Lee.

Wednesday June 12 at 7.45pm; Thursday June 13 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Ordinary Angels: inspired by the incredible true story of a hairdresser, played by Hilary Swank, who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father save the life of his critically ill young daughter.

Monday June 17 at 7.45pm; Tuesday June 18 at 7.45pm; Thursday June 20 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

My Fair Lady (1964 – dementia-friendly screening): Professor Henry Higgins – Rex Harrison – vows to make a ‘lady’ out of Cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle – Audrey Hepburn. Songs include I Could Have Danced All Night, Ascot Gavotte, Get Me to the Church on Time.

With a short introduction and sing along, and a tea/coffee break – refreshments provided free of charge.

Friday June 21 at 1pm.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga: the latest in the series, starring Anya-Taylor Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke.

A reminder of how the mighty – Mel Gibson the original star of the series – can fall.

A couple of decades before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers by a Biker Horde led by Warlord Dementus.

Friday June 21 at 7.45pm; Saturday June 22 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday 24 and Tuesday June 25 at 7.45pm

Catching Fire: the Story of Anita Pallenberg: documentary about the actress, artist, model and style icon who became a muse to the Rolling Stones.

She had relationships with the band’s founder Brian Jones and later the partner of guitarist Keith Richards, with whom she had three children.

Wednesday June 26 at 7.45pm; Thursday June 27 at 1.45pm.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (40th anniversary re-issue): Admiral Kirk and his crew risk their careers stealing the decommissioned Enterprise to return to the restricted Genesis Planet to recover Spock's body.

Starring many of the original cast including William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Walter Koenig, George Takei and Nichelle Nichols.

Thursday June 27 at 7.45pm; Friday June28 at 1.45pm.

Moviedrome: Orlando (1992): Sally Potter’s movie, loosely based on Virginia Woolf’s novel, features an eclectic cast including Tilda Swinton, Billy Zane, Quentin Crisp, Jimmy Somerville, Ned Sherrin and, in an early role as ‘second valet’, Toby Jones.

Moviedrome brings you the chance to discover – or rediscover – a choice cut of cinema that's cult, classic or somewhere between.

Each film is selected and introduced by film expert George Cromack.

Friday June 28 at 7.45pm.

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph Theatre for films are £8 – concessions £7; circle members/NHS/under-30s £6); exhibition on Screen films, £12; event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18.

Dementia-friendly films: £6, and carers go free.