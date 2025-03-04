Scarborough movie scene - Pamela Anderson film rolls into Hollywood Plaza and Oscar winners screened at Stephen Joseph

Pamela Anderson as Shelly in The Last Showgirl

The following films are being screened at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday March 6.

Hollywood Plaza

The Monkey (15): when twin brothers Bill and Hal find their father's old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start.

The siblings decide to throw the toy away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years.

Thursday March 6 at 7.30pm.

The Last Showgirl (15): a seasoned showgirl must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.

Pamela Anderson stars.

From Friday March 7 to Thursday March 13, daily at 7.30pm.

Saturday March 8 and Sunday March 9 at 4.30pm.

Wednesday March 12 Mats at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

A screening on Saturday March 8 will be held to celebrate International Women's Day and will feature a recorded question-and-answer session with Pamela Anderson.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (PG): Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before.

With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance.

Saturday March 8 and Sunday March 9 at 2pm. All seats for Sonic are £5 each.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Emilia Pérez: lawyer Rita, Zoe Saldana, winner of Best Supporting Actress Oscar, is forcibly recruited by crime boss Manitas who undergoes gender-confirming surgery to become a woman.

Thursday, March 6 at 7.45pm; Friday, March 7 at 1.45pm,

Nickel Boys: based on Colson Whitehead’s novel. Two African-American boys, Elwood and Turner are sent to an abusive reform school in 1960s Florida.

Friday, March 7 at 7.45pm; Saturday, March 8 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Anora: Comedy-drama about sex worker Anora who marries Vanya the son of a Russian oligarch. It won five Oscars – Best Actress for Mikey Madison, Best Director for Sean Baker, Best Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Picture.

Monday, March 10, Tuesday, March 11 and Wednesday, March 12 at 7.45pm.

The Brutalist: Adrien Brody stars as a Hungarian-born Jewish Holocaust survivor and architect who emigrates to the United States. Brody picked up the Best Actor Oscar.

Friday, March 14 at 1.45pm; Saturday, March 15 at 6.45pm.

A Night with Janis Joplin The Musical: A multi award-winning show captured at the Sadler’s Wells Peacock Theatre.

Friday, March 14 at 7.15pm; Saturday, March 15 2.45pm.

Hans Zimmer and Friends: Diamond in the Desert: big screen concert experience including music from Dune, Gladiator, Interstellar an the Lion King.

Featuring conversations with Billie Eilish, Sir Christopher Nolan, Jerry Bruckheimer, Johnny Marr, Pharrell Williams, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

Wednesday, March 19 at 7pm.