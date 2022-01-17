Scarborough Spa organist Howard Beaumont stars in Channel 5's Our Great Yorkshire Life - this is when you can see him on TV

Howard Beaumont and his wife Eileen feature in Channel 5's Our Great Yorkshire Life on Thursday January 20 at 8pm

A crew from the series spent two days filming organist Howard and Eileen through a normal Scarborough Spa concert day in the Sun Court.

Howard has played 34 summer seasons at the Spa. He gives afternoon organ concerts in the Sun Court and also plays for coffee dances indoors.

The programme features him travelling in the Spa Cliff Lift and talking about Max Jaffa - the Spa orchestra leader who ruled the summer season at the venue for 27 years.

Howard is also filmed with a scale model of the Spa which he is restoring for display in building.

He can also be seen playing the organ for his coffee dances in the Ocean Room Ballroom with interviews with some of its regular patrons.

Our Great Yorkshire Life featuring Howard is on Channel 5 on Thursday January 20 at 8pm.

His next coffee dance at the Spa Ocean Room is on Friday February 4 at 10.30am.