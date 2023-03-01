Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza screens mini-festival of award-winners including All Quiet on the Western Front

Hollywood Plaza has lined up a programme of award-winning films including Avatar 2 for this week

Film times are as follows

Cocaine Bear (15): an oddball group converge on a Georgia forest where a huge black bear goes on a murderous rampage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday March 2 at 6pm.

Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (12A): Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm.

Thursday March 2 at 8pm; Friday March 4, Monday March 6, Tuesday March 7 and Thursday March 9 at 4.30pm. Saturday March 4 and Sunday March 5 at 5pm.

The Whale (15): A reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Brendan Frazer has already picked up the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Actor and Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hong Chau has earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress

Friday March 3 at 1.30pm; Saturday March 4 at 8pm.

Babylon (18): traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of decadence in early Hollywood. It won a BAFTA for design and has been nominated for three Oscars.

Friday March 3 at 7.15pm; Wednesday March 8 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Puss In Boots 2: The Last Wish (PG): Puss in Boots launches an epic journey to restore his nine lives.

It has already won multiple awards and has earned an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature.

Saturday March 4 and Sunday March 5 at 11am.

Avatar 2: The Way Of Water (12A): Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na'vi race to protect their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film has been nominated in four Oscar categories.

Saturday March 4 and Sunday March 5 at 1.15pm. All seats £5.

All Quiet On The Western Front (15): A young German soldier's terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I. It won seven BAFTAs and has been nominated in nine Oscar categories.

Sunday March 5 at 7.45pm; Monday March 6 at 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Banshees Of Inisherin (15): two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship. It already has Golden Globes and BAFTAs to its name and is in line for nine Oscars.

Monday March 6 at 7.30pm and Tuesday March 7 at 1.30pm.

Empire Of Light (15): A drama about the power of human connection set in an English coastal town in the early 1980s. Olivia Coleman stars. It has been nominated in several Oscar categories.

Tuesday March 7 at 7.30pm and Thurs March 9 at 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scream 5 And 6 (18): double bill screening of horror franchise including the latest instalment.