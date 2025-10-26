Scarborough's Sephen Joseph Theatre reveals its film programme for November

he West End cast bring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s iconic anthems to life, including I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise by the Dashboard Light, Dead Ringer for Love and, of course, Bat Out of Hell

Music, drama and classic cinema are on the big screen at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in November.

Films at the Stephen Joseph in November are:

Family Fright Fest: Casper: an afterlife therapist and his daughter meet a friendly young ghost when they move into a crumbling mansion.

Saturday November 1 at 2.45pm.

Former Stephen Joseph Theatre company member Martin Freeman stars in Fifth Step

Family Fright Fest: Ghostbusters: Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd and Harold Ramis team up to run a ghost-catching business in a haunted New York City.

Saturday November 1 at 7.45pm.

I Swear: British biopic based on the true story of John Davidson, who was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome, covering the filming of the 1989 BBC documentary John’s Not Mad at a time when Tourette’s was barely identifiable. Starring Robert Aramayo, Maxine Peake and Peter Mullan.

Monday November 3, Tuesday November 4 at 7.45pm; Wednesday November 5 at 2.45pm and Thursday November November 6 at 1.45pm.

Widowed Englishman, John Malkovich, takes a job as butler of a manor house in France to remember his French late wife in Mr Blake At Your Service

The Royal Ballet: La Fille Mal Gardée: Lise is in love with Colas but her mother has more ambitious plans for her. Frederick Ashton’s love letter to the English countryside.

Wednesday November 5 at 7.15pm.

One Battle After Another: washed-up revolutionary Bob, Leonardo DiCaprio, lives in a state of stoned paranoia and survives off-grid with his spirited, self-reliant daughter.

When his nemesis Lockjaw, Sean Penn, resurfaces and his daughter goes missing, he scrambles to find her.

Thursday November 6, Saturday November 8, Tuesday November 11 at 7.15pm and Thursday November 13 at 1.45pm.

Dead of Winter: a grief-stricken widow, Emma Thompson, stops by a remote cabin after getting lost on the back roads of Minnesota in the middle of winter and finds herself in a desperate fight for survival.

Friday November 7 at 1.45pm; Monday November 10 and Wednesday November 12 at 7.45pm.

Bat Out of Hell – The Musical: rhe West End cast bring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s anthems to life, including I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise by the Dashboard Light, Dead Ringer for Love and, of course, Bat Out of Hell.

Friday November 7 at 7:15pm and Saturday November 8 at 2:45pm.

Exhibition on Screen: Caravaggio: the most extensive film ever made about one of the greatest artists of all time: Caravaggio. With first-hand testimony from the artist himself on the eve of his mysterious disappearance, the beautiful new film reveals Caravaggio as never before.

Thursday November 13 at 7:45pm and Friday November 14 at 1:45pm.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere: Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy Allen White, struggles to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past as he records the album Nebraska in the early 1980s. Also stars Stephen Graham, Jeremy Strong and Odessa Young.

Friday November 14 at 7.45pm; Saturday November 15 at 2.45pm; Monday November 17, Tuesday November 18 and Wednesday November 19 at 7.45pm; Thursday November 20 at 1.45pm.

DEPECHE MODE: M: A cinematic look at Mexican culture's relationship with death, framed by Depeche Mode’s performances during their 2023 Memento Mori tour.

Saturday November 15 at 7.45pm.

The Story of Skids: Scotland’s No 1 Punk Band: from their beginnings in Dunfermline in 1977 and breakout hits including Into the Valley and The Saints Are Coming, this is a personal exploration of Skids’ impact on the punk scene from co-founder Richard Jobson.

Thursday November 20 at 7.45pm.

Moulin Rouge! (2001, dementia-friendly screening): Young English poet Christian, Ewan McGregor, falls in love with Satine, Nicole Kidman, the star courtesan of the Moulin Rouge – but she is also entwined with a wealthy and controlling nobleman.

Friday November 21 at 1pm.

Back to the Future (1985): 40th anniversary re-issue of the sci fi film in which Marty McFly, Michael J Fox, a 17-year-old high schooler, is sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by maverick scientist Doc Brown.

Friday November 21 and Saturday November 22 at 7.45pm.

Song of Farewell (1982): rare screening of the documentary recounting Scarborough-born Eric Fenby’s legendary collaboration with the blind and paralysed Frederick Delius in the last six years of the Bradford-born composer’s life. Introduced by the film’s producer and director Nick Gray.

Saturday November 22 at 2.45pm.

Mr Blake at Your Service! (French with English subtitles): Widowed Englishman, John Malkovich, takes a job as butler of a manor house in France to remember his French late wife. His life takes an unexpected turn as he navigates the eccentric behaviour of the lady of the manor.

Monday November 24 at 7.45pm and Thursday November 27 at 1.45pm.

The Royal Ballet: Cinderella: Cinderella’s dreary, dull life changes when she helps out a mysterious woman.

Wednesday November 25 at 7.15pm.

National Theatre Live: The Fifth Step: Jack Lowden and former Stephen Joseph Theatre company member Martin Freeman in David Ireland’s new play. After years in the 12-step AA programme, James becomes a sponsor to newcomer Luka. The pair build a fragile friendship.

Thursday November 27 at 7:45pm and Friday November 28 at 1:45pm.

Moviedrome: Rashomon (1950): Akira Kurosawa’s influential 1950 historical crime drama.

Friday November 28 at 7.45pm.

Epic Yorkshire: a cinematic journey through time, from the raw beauty of the Dales to the powerful legacy of Yorkshire’s industrial past. Plus question-and-answer session with film makers Christian Wilkinson and Nicholas Hale.

Friday November 29 at 2.45pm.

Westlife – Royal Albert Hall (25th anniversary concert): Westlife will be joined by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, bringing hits and fan favourites to life.

Friday November 29 at 7.45pm.

To book, call the box office on 01723 370541 or visit the theatre’s website: www.sjt.uk.com